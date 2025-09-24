ModernGhana logo
Dafeamekpor, others sue Ghana Bar Association over monopoly

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, together with private legal practitioner Israel Tetteh and the Ghana Law Society, has dragged the Attorney-General and the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) to the Supreme Court, challenging what they describe as the unconstitutional monopoly of the GBA.

The suit, filed on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, invokes the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Articles 2(1) and 130(1) of the 1992 Constitution. The plaintiffs argue that the GBA, which operates as a private voluntary group, should not enjoy exclusive recognition in Ghana’s constitutional and legal framework as the sole representative of lawyers.

They are seeking seven declarations, including a call on the court to interpret all references to the “Ghana Bar Association” in the Constitution and the Legal Profession Act as generic or umbrella terms, rather than ascribing them solely to the current GBA.

The plaintiffs contend that treating one private association as the exclusive voice of legal practitioners violates fundamental constitutional rights to equality and freedom of association under Articles 17 and 21(1)(e). They argue that this arrangement discriminates against other lawyer associations and creates an unlawful monopoly.

In addition, they want an order restraining the current GBA from holding itself out as the only constitutionally recognized body of lawyers in the country, describing such a position as both misleading and unconstitutional.

The Attorney-General and the Ghana Bar Association have been named as the first and second defendants in the case.

The outcome of this legal challenge is expected to test long-standing assumptions about the GBA’s role in Ghana’s legal system and could potentially reshape how professional legal associations are structured and recognized in the country.

