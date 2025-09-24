Council of State at Risk: Sophia Akuffo Must Choose Integrity or Resign

The hypocrisy of former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo is not only disappointing, it is dangerous. At a time when Ghanaians demand integrity and consistency in leadership, her double standards threaten to drag our democracy into the mud of selective justice and partisan manipulation.

Let us speak plainly. Justice Akuffo has no moral right to feign outrage over the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo when she herself presided over the ousting of former Electoral Commission Chairperson, Charlotte Osei. It was her court that entertained the petition, invoked the Constitution, and paved the way for Charlotte Osei’s removal. What has changed? Nothing, except her sudden bout of selective memory and glaring hypocrisy.

This is not a matter of equating two cases. It is about exposing the dangerous inconsistency of someone who knows the Constitution inside out. When it suited her and the regime of the day, she clutched the Constitution with zeal. Today, when the same provisions are applied in Justice Torkornoo’s case, she postures as if democracy itself is under siege. That is not a principle, it is dishonesty, plain and simple.

Even worse, she now occupies a seat on the Council of State, an institution meant to embody wisdom, neutrality, and restraint. Instead of rising above partisan rancour, Justice Akuffo has chosen the low road of political bias and selective commentary. By publicly tilting the scales on petitions and constitutional processes, matters she is duty-bound to treat with neutrality, she has shredded the credibility of the Council and disgraced the very oath she swore.

Ghanaians are not blind. We know her long history of service under NPP governments. But that history must not cloud her judgment or dictate her every move. As one entrusted with handling petitions before the Council of State, her bias is a national danger. If she begins her tenure already coloured by partisan inclinations, how can citizens trust the Council to serve justice rather than politics? Will petitions now become mere weapons to settle political scores instead of tools for accountability?

The warning is stark. When those who are supposed to guard the Constitution wear partisan lenses, no public servant is safe. Today it may be a Chief Justice or an Electoral Commission Chair. Tomorrow it could be any senior civil servant sacrificed on the altar of political convenience. This is the slippery slope Ghana cannot afford.

Justice Sophia Akuffo must be told without equivocation that her selective outrage is a betrayal of the Constitution, a mockery of her oath, and a direct threat to the democracy she once swore to uphold. She cannot speak from both sides of her mouth, invoking the Constitution to destroy others when it suits her, then crying foul when it is applied to her allies.

Ghanaians deserve leaders who are consistent, principled, and honest. Nothing less. Justice Akuffo’s hypocrisy is intolerable and must be rejected outright. Because when justice becomes selective, democracy dies.

If Sophia Akuffo cannot rise above partisan hypocrisy and serve with integrity, the honourable course is clear: she must resign from the Council of State before she drags the entire institution into disrepute.

Ghanaians are watching!

FAB's Gist.