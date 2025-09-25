ModernGhana logo
STU Grantsmanship Committee trained in securing research funding

Members of the Grantsmanship Committee at Sunyani Technical University (STU) have taken part in a one-day training session in Sunyani aimed at enhancing their capacity to secure research funding through successful grant proposals.

The workshop was designed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge in grantsmanship — including how to craft compelling, competitive proposals that improve funding prospects and strengthen the university’s research output.

Delivering a presentation on “How to Write and Win a Research Grant,” Prof. Paul Sarfo-Mensah, a winner of several grants locally and internationally, defined a grant as financial support provided by a public institution, charitable organization, or a specialized funding body to individuals or institutions for purposes that deliver public benefit.

He emphasized that grants are usually tied to specific outcomes and measurable deliverables. Prof. Sarfo-Mensah also highlighted the wealth of opportunities available through grants and consultancy work, urging participants to actively explore these avenues.

However, he criticized the Government of Ghana for its limited support to universities through grant funding, particularly in addressing pressing national issues such as illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

Chairman of the STU Governing Council, Prof. Samuel Awuah-Nyamekye, stressed the pivotal role of grants in advancing university development.

He expressed a strong commitment to increasing STU’s success in securing research grants, which he said would contribute significantly to the university’s growth and the professional development of its faculty.

“My vision is to make this university one of the best in the country and beyond,” he stated, earning applause from attendees.

Prof. Awuah-Nyamekye also revealed plans to organize further training for the faculty on academic publishing and pledged to support the university in increasing its number of full professors, as STU currently has around 12 associate professors.

Vice-Chancellor Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah acknowledged that STU lags behind other technical universities in winning competitive grants and affirmed the institution’s ongoing commitment to building staff capacity in grant proposal writing to enhance the university’s funding prospects and research profile in the coming years.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

