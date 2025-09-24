'I pray you become Ghana’s first female President' — Haruna Iddrisu praises Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed hope that Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will one day become the first female President of Ghana.

Mr. Iddrisu prayed for long life and good health for the Vice President, praising her dedication to education, gender rights, and inclusiveness in government policies.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, September 24, while welcoming Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to the Ministry of Education for high-level discussions on ongoing reforms and sector priorities.

“I pride and honour in grace to welcome you back to the Ministry of Education, this time in an elevated capacity as the first female Vice President of our republic.

“It is my prayer that God will give you long life and good health, and that you will be elevated to become the first female President of our country,” the Minister said.

He added, “I’ve been with you through at least the first and second sessions of cabinet, and I can say without fear of contradiction that you remain an unquestioned champion of education, gender rights, and inclusiveness in the pursuit of government policy.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has a record of breaking barriers in leadership, having served as the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast before becoming Ghana’s first female Vice President.