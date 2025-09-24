ModernGhana logo
Ghana's Mpox cases rise to 583 with two deaths  

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
Ghana's Mpox cases rise to 583 with two deaths
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 10 new Mpox cases, raising the total number of infections to 565 as of September 20, 2025. Two patients are currently on admission, while two deaths have been recorded.

According to the Service, Mpox has now been detected in all 16 regions and in nearly 100 districts nationwide. Regional health directorates have since activated response measures, including contact tracing and surveillance, to contain the spread.

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of the GHS, assured the public that the situation is under control. He explained that existing protocols for detecting, managing, and controlling infectious diseases were being strictly enforced. “We have the capacity and expertise to manage this situation and prevent a larger outbreak,” he stated.

The GHS urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant by practicing good hygiene, avoiding direct contact with individuals showing symptoms, refraining from touching rashes or body fluids, and using protective gear when caring for the sick. It further advised regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizer, mask-wearing, and keeping skin lesions covered until healed. Shared spaces, the Service added, should be frequently disinfected, while suspected cases must be reported immediately to the nearest health facility.

Mpox, a viral disease spread through close contact with infected persons, animals, or contaminated materials, presents symptoms including fever, rash, muscle and back pain, headaches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.

Globally, concern over the disease remains high. The World Health Organization (WHO) last year declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern after a new variant emerged in Africa. More than 17,000 suspected cases and over 500 deaths were reported on the continent in 2024. WHO has since approved the first Mpox vaccine, expected to expand access and protection for millions of people, particularly in Africa, where more than 20,000 infections were confirmed in the latest outbreak.

