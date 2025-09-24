ModernGhana logo
Four persons granted GH¢60,000 bail over rioting in school 

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
Four persons arrested by the police for their involvement in the disturbances at the Osei Tutu Senior High School at Akropong in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, have been granted a GHS 60,000.00 bail by the Abuawka circuit court.

The four, who pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to commit crime and riot, were each granted a GHc 15,000.00 bail with one surety by the court presided by Mr Jephthah Appau.

They are Samuel Aloo, 21 Mechanic, Abukari Sadik 24, Butcher, Andrews Boateng 27, dealer in second hand goods, and Emmanuel Gariba 20, tricycle Rider.

They will reappear before the court on October 17, this year.

Police Detective Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu prosecuting, told the court that the complainant in the case was a Police Officer, stationed at Abuakwa, while the suspects resided at Atwima-Manhyia and Esaase.

He said about a week before the incident, there was a clash between the Esaase youth and the students of Osei Tutu Senior High School at Akropong over a mobile phone theft, which threatened the peace of people in the area.

Prosecution said, on August 27, this year, at about 1900 hours, some youth of Esaase including the suspects, who had threatened to burn a hostel of the school, organized themselves and went to the school.

He explained that, the students also made a road block on the Akropong-Esaase road in front of the school's main gate, threw stones at them in order not to allow them to enter the school premises.

The police, who had information about the incident, rushed to the school and managed to arrest the four, but the rest managed to flee upon the arrival of the police.

After further investigations they were charged and brought before the court.

GNA

