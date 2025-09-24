ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The giant telescopes collecting neutrinos beneath the French Mediterranean

By Dhananjay Khadilkar - RFI
Europe Dhananjay Khadilkar
WED, 24 SEP 2025
© Dhananjay Khadilkar

Two enormous telescopes are currently being constructed deep beneath the Mediterranean Sea, off the coasts of France and Italy, with the ambitious goal of detecting one of the universe's most elusive particles: the neutrino.

Neutrinos are sometimes called “ghost particles.” They have almost no mass, carry no electric charge, and rarely interact with anything at all. Trillions of them pass through your body every second without leaving a trace. Catching even one requires a detector on an extraordinary scale — which is exactly what researchers in the KM3NeT project are creating.

“These are very different types of telescopes,” explained Paschal Coyle, spokesperson for KM3NeT and research director at the Marseille Particle Physics Centre. “Normal telescopes look up at the sky and collect light. Our telescopes look down through the Earth to detect neutrinos. From the Mediterranean, our best view is actually of the sky above Australia — seen through the planet itself.”

France takes record for longest lightning bolt

Two detectors are under construction:
Each telescope is built from long strings holding hundreds of glass spheres. Inside the spheres are ultra-sensitive photodetectors that can spot the tiniest flash of light.

“When a neutrino finally collides with matter, it creates a charged particle that gives off a burst of blue light in the water,” Coyle said. “Our detectors are sensitive enough to catch that flash.”

Earlier this year, the ARCA detector captured the highest-energy neutrino ever observed — a sign of just how powerful this new tool may become. By mapping where these ghostly particles come from, scientists hope to uncover the sources of cosmic rays and gain new insights into some of the most energetic processes in the universe.

World's first zero-particle ship sets sail in the Mediterranean

For now, the telescopes are still being built, but their promise is enormous. By listening for whispers of light deep under the sea, scientists may soon unlock secrets written across the cosmos — carried to Earth by particles that almost never leave a trace.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisuright and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang 'I pray you become Ghana’s first female President' — Haruna Iddrisu praises Prof...

2 hours ago

Ghanaians not yet over from your reckless borrowing, haircut, corruption, arrogance of power — GFL slams NPP 'Ghanaians not yet over from your reckless borrowing, haircut, corruption, arrog...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor We’ll surely get you arrested to face the law — CID Boss warns criminals

2 hours ago

Ghana’s economic recovery cannot be told without Bawumia’s interventions — Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Ghana’s economic recovery cannot be told without Bawumia’s interventions — Dr. E...

2 hours ago

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Mahama’s admission of COVID-19’s economic impact a vindication of Akufo-Addo's p...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Gov’t’s posture on Gaza war undermines Ghana’s non-alignment stance — Minority C...

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Suspend unconstitutional Ghana-US deportee agreement with immediate effect — Min...

2 hours ago

Buffer Stock Company to purchase excess grains on Ghanaian market Buffer Stock Company to purchase excess grains on Ghanaian market

3 hours ago

Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line