Rabito Clinic, CDA Consult intensify breast cancer awareness among female journalists  

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
Ghana’s leading dermatology facility, Rabito Clinic, in collaboration with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), on Wednesday upscaled breast cancer awareness among female journalists.

Dr Banguu Delle, Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinics, in an interview with Modern Ghana News, explained that the hospital, working together with CDA Consult, launched this year’s awareness campaign on the theme “Female journalist, your story matters: Don't let breast cancer silence you.”

Dr Banguu said the breast cancer awareness among the inky fraternity forms part of Rabito Clinics' effort to give back to society and empower the critical masses who will also serve as vanguards for breast cancer education.

He said the increasing awareness of the disease and promoting self-examination among women will transform society and empower women to take control of their lives.

According to the World Health Organisation, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women, impacting more than 2.1 million women each year and causing the greatest number of cancer-related deaths.

However, Dr Banguu noted that early detection plays a pivotal role in optimising the prognosis of breast cancer; therefore, women are strongly encouraged to partake in events geared towards sensitisation for the deadly disease.

The CEO of Rabito Clinics stressed the critical role women play in society and added that “the female journalists’ breast cancer project attests to Rabito’s commitment to women’s health, wellness, and health education.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, emphasises that the two entities will organise free breast cancer screening and education at five strategic locations to make it easier for female journalists to participate with little interruption to their work.

He said the Rabito Clinics and CDA Consult will also roll out social and traditional media advocacy to educate the wider public on basic health information throughout the entire month of October, all in an effort to lessen the devastating impact of breast cancer in Ghana.

On the need for awareness and action, Mr Ameyibor stressed that it is essential for female journalists to be aware of the risks of breast cancer and take proactive steps to protect their health.

He said regular breast cancer screening can help detect the disease at an early stage, when it is more treatable, while encouraging women to study the health history of their family. “Women with a family history of breast cancer may need to start screening earlier and more frequently.”

The CDA Consult Executive Director stressed that female journalists need to prioritise their health and take control of their well-being.

Mr Ameyibor noted for a moment to get in front of the news and get screened for breast cancer, “You must first be a healthy person to report healthy news, and through maintaining a healthy lifestyle, female journalists can reduce their risk of developing this disease and continue to tell the stories that matter to save the world.”

“We want to make it easier for you to get screened; all female journalists are therefore encouraged to participate in the CDA Consult/Rabito Clinic Free Female Journalists Breast Cancer Screening.”

Mr Ameyibor, who is a Holistic Health Advocate noted in an interview on Wednesday and called on female journalists to prioritise breast cancer screening: “Don’t only participate in covering breast cancer events; take part in it.”

The WHO recommends mammography screening for women aged 50-69 years. However, women with a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors may need to start screening earlier.

