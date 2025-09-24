Nayiri backs North East youth in fight against illicit drugs

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area and President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, has thrown his weight behind the youth in the North East Region in their quest to combat illicit drug dealers.

In an interview with Asaase News during a programme organised by the National Youth Authority’s regional directorate on Monday (22 September 2025), the Nayiri expressed his unwavering support for the youth task forces in the region, who are working tirelessly to secure the future of young people.

The National Youth Authority in the North East Region organised a health walk in Nalerigu township as a way of supporting the Nalerigu Youth Association (NAYA) in their efforts to curb the menace of drug abuse in the area.

One of the Nayiri’s elders, Chief Sulemana Elijah Abdulai, spoke on behalf of the Overlord in an interview with Asaase News.

“I am privileged to stand on behalf of the Palace, that is the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga and on behalf of the elders, and the subchiefs to give a short address to the gathering here. Before I proceed, let me first of all thank the National Youth Authority and the regional branch here for making this day possible for us to send a word of signal to the youth as far as drug abuse is concerned,” he said.

The Nayiri, who is passionate about the fight against drug abuse among the youth, noted that the Palace has been yearning for an opportunity to engage the youth and caution them about the future implications of drug abuse.

“Today is a great day, and we have been yearning for such a day, and the Palace and all people of Mamprugu are looking up to a day like this. You can all attest to the fact that this drug menace is becoming too serious for the youth, and we have to take an immediate step to curb that. We know the youth is the future, and if the drug menace is coming to sweep them away, derail them from their future, we have to do something about it.”

Chief Sulemana Elijah stressed that “the Nayiri is solidly behind this venture because looking at the consequences of drug menace, we have to do something about it. His message is brief and straightforward to the point. He is backing everybody, all and sundry who is coming out to fight this menace, the Nayiri solidly behind such a person for us to redeem our youth from this canker that is about to engulf us.”

He urged the task forces and duty bearers in the Mamprugu Kingdom to do what they could to salvage the youth from drug abuse.

“On behalf of the Nayiri and everybody of Mamprugu here, I want to say that the Nayiri is pleased and he is solidly behind you and wishing that you do exactly what you are supposed to do to redeem the youth from drug menace,” he concluded.