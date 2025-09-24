ModernGhana logo
Small scale businesses urged to prioritize 24-Hour Economy, leverage social media

Participant from various business groups in pose with regional and national Executives
WED, 24 SEP 2025
Participant from various business groups in pose with regional and national Executives

The National Chairman of the Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI), Rev. Christian Baladzi, has urged small businesses to position themselves to benefit from the government’s proposed 24-hour economy and to use social media as a tool for growth and development.

Speaking at a leadership training programme in Ho on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, Rev. Baladzi described the 24-hour economy as an opportunity for small enterprises to expand production and make their services available to customers at all times.

“The 24-hour economy itself will not bring about any change if we ourselves don’t position ourselves to take advantage of it. So I encourage all small businesses to take advantage of this and make it work together for the benefit of us,” he said.

He also encouraged businesses to embrace digital platforms as a modern marketplace. “Social media is increasingly becoming the preferred way of doing business, replacing traditional methods. We believe that every business, regardless of size, can benefit from social media. Think of it as a marketplace or a platform where you can showcase your products. By posting and advertising your products on social media, you can attract customers from anywhere, even from different cities or countries. This allows you to reach a wider audience and grow your business,” Rev. Baladzi advised.

Highlighting the importance of innovation and effective conflict resolution, he noted that the training programme would equip leaders with the skills needed to remain competitive. He expressed optimism that executives would emerge as better leaders capable of growing their businesses and improving livelihoods.

ASSI’s National Executive Secretary, Mr. Abdallah Alhassan Samari, also stressed the need for a “reset” to address past challenges and revive dormant associations. He said dissatisfaction with previous leadership had weakened some associations, and the training would help rebuild confidence and capacity.

Mr. Samari further announced a partnership with Urban Capital to improve access to finance for members, explaining that the initiative would allow them to apply for loans through their phones, making it easier to secure capital for business expansion.

Supported by the Mastercard Foundation and the Ghana Enterprise Agency, the programme aims to instill leadership skills, innovation, and conflict resolution techniques in regional executives.

Mr. Samari reminded participants that leadership was not just about titles but about using knowledge and skills to drive growth. He urged them to replicate the training within their associations.

The Association of Small Scale Industries, established in 1986, serves as the umbrella body for all trade sector associations in Ghana. Over the years, it has championed the interests of small businesses, promoted capacity building, and advocated for policies to support their growth.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, Correspondent

