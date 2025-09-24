NPP Supporters To Abandon The Party’s T-Shirts After The 2028 Elections

By mid-2026, the proportion of Ghanaians who no longer support the NPP as a political party is predicted to increase. However, after 2028, the party will no longer be relevant in Ghana's political history. The NPP will remain as the most irrelevant and worthless party in Ghana, to the point where many individuals will be embarrassed to wear the party's T-shirt or use anything to identify as an NPP member. Since I am not a prophet, this is not a prophecy; it is based on political analysis.

As a Ghanaian, I like the Ashantes, but I must tell those who have become psychologically involved with the NPP that their suffering will worsen after 2028 because any prophet who says that the NPP will win the 2028 presidential election is a liar who is relying on money to cover his expenses. No educated Ghanaian would vote for the NPP, much less trust a party that has subjected Ghanaians to physical and psychological torment. You can’t follow a party like the NPP if you are intelligent and have a vision.

The NPP is a political party without a clear mission or direction. Members and supporters of this kind of party frequently become confused as a result of the party's inability to clearly explain its objectives, policies, or ideology. As a result, the party has become divided, producing politicians who are unfit to hold the office of the presidency. Today, the NPP, who once claimed to have the men, lacks men to the point that politicians involved in massive corruption and murder cases are presidential candidates.

When I joined other columnists on the ModernGhana platform, I discovered that many of the writers are NPP members who have consistently defended and promoted the party's corrupt practices, money laundering, and harmful policies. If you don't do this or are different, you're for the NDC. How shameful is it to be accused of being an NDC member when history shows that they have outperformed the NPP government in terms of national development among Ghana's major parties?

A writer's capacity to promote a government will be restricted if they are a member of that party because they are afraid that correcting the party will harm it and lessen its chances of winning. My biggest nightmare is that I don't want to be one of these writers, and I was paid with attacks and insults. Regretfully, several of the writers who want Ghanaians to recognize that the NPP is the best government live in Europe and the US, enjoying good governance and medical facilities.

When Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe warned the NPP members that they would suffer alongside Ghanaians for electing Akufo-Addo as the party's leader, I can only imagine the pain he endured. Nothing is more ingrained in the former president's mind than illegal activity and corruption. Although he loves money, Akufo-Addo is the laziest president in Ghana’s history, who would never put forth the effort to earn it. The dishonest man publicly stated last week that Ghanaians are suffering because the NDC has failed. This false claim bolsters my assertion that he lacks sincerity.

Even in the opposition, NPP writers are still unable to come up with better ideas for solutions and policies that would help the party regain power; instead, they continue to criticize the president, whom the majority of Ghanaians voted for to continue his good works. Would it be considered offensive, if I may ask, why NPP writers are as stupid as its politicians? I will advise the opposition NPP not to waste their money on any prophet because they are coming back to power again.

This is the decision the majority of Ghanaians have taken today. Since Mahama was accused by Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of being corrupt and incompetent, yet they came to power and led the worst government in Ghanaian politics, the people are unwilling to support another failed government founded on "Agyapadie" governance. More significantly, Ghanaians are not ready to re-elect a government that collapsed the economy, businesses, and investments and rendered every institution bankrupt amid a national debt of over GHC 763 billion.

On August 24, 2024, I wrote, “Ghana Will So Bitter For Many NPP Politicians That Many Will Envy The Dead”, since they are resting in their graves. This is what is happening to the NPP politicians today. They are so frustrated that accountability is now persecution to them and are now protesting without a sufficient number of supporters. Ultimately, the NPP will be forced to permanently give up the party's T-shirts and souvenirs after another catastrophic defeat they would suffer during the 2028 elections.