ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 24 Sep 2025 Travel & Tourism

Over 900,000 international visitors spent GH¢15.4billion in Ghana - GSS survey

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
Over 900,000 international visitors spent GH¢15.4billion in Ghana - GSS survey

Ghana welcomed more than 901,000 international visitors between October 2022 and September 2023, generating an estimated GH¢15.42 billion for the economy, according to new data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The findings, captured in the maiden Ghana International Travellers’ Survey (GITS), set a national baseline for measuring the economic weight of tourism. Of the total arrivals, 888,584 were overnight visitors whose extended stays drove GH¢15.18 billion in spending. The remaining 12,864 were same-day visitors who contributed GH¢24 million, spotlighting a segment of the industry that had previously gone untracked.

Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, stressed the significance of the report for evidence-based policy. “Tourism is one of Ghana’s most dynamic sectors, with the power to create jobs, drive regional integration, and showcase our rich cultural heritage,” he noted, adding that same-day visitors, long overlooked, leave “a striking economic footprint.”

The survey also revealed clear visitor patterns. Men outnumbered women across all age brackets, with those aged 36 to 64 forming the largest group. For overnight guests, “Visiting friends and relatives was the main purpose of travel… in all quarters, except for Q4 2022, where Business and Professional travel dominated, accounting for 46.9 percent.” Same-day travellers, meanwhile, were largely in transit, particularly towards the end of the survey period.

Top attractions drew both short- and long-stay visitors. Same-day tourists most often visited the Bisa Abrewa Museum, Cape Coast Castle, the National Museum, and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Overnight guests gravitated to Independence Square and Arts Center, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and Cape Coast Castle.

Regionally, West Africa supplied the bulk of arrivals, with Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Liberia ranking as the top three sources of same-day visitors.

The report recommended targeted interventions, including a “Visit Ghana in a Day” campaign to pull in regional travellers and greater investment in border facilities to improve visitor experience. It also laid the foundation for Ghana’s first Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), which will formally quantify tourism’s contribution to GDP.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab

16 minutes ago

Minority NPP vows to defend Ghana’s sovereignty amid foreign policy concerns Minority NPP vows to defend Ghana’s sovereignty amid foreign policy concerns

16 minutes ago

Bryan Acheampong camp fights Boahen Aidoo over claims on cocoa syndication reform Bryan Acheampong camp fights Boahen Aidoo over claims on cocoa syndication refor...

16 minutes ago

President Mahama’s approval ratings dip 6 points but remain strong nationwide — Global InfoAnalytics poll President Mahama’s approval ratings dip 6 points but remain strong nationwide — ...

16 minutes ago

Body of 1-week-old baby retrieved from toilet pit at Suhum Body of 1-week-old baby retrieved from toilet pit at Suhum

47 minutes ago

Eleven police officers promoted after crushing deadly rural bank robbery gang Eleven police officers promoted after crushing deadly rural bank robbery gang

48 minutes ago

US deportations unconstitutional, must be suspended immediately — Minority NPP US deportations unconstitutional, must be suspended immediately — Minority NPP

1 hour ago

Over 900,000 international visitors spent GH¢15.4billion in Ghana - GSS survey Over 900,000 international visitors spent GH¢15.4billion in Ghana - GSS survey

1 hour ago

Police make major breakthrough with operation cobra; tracked, arrested gang behind 11 rural bank robberies Police make major breakthrough with operation cobra; tracked, arrested gang behi...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama COVID-19 wiped out 20 years of global poverty reduction gains — Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line