Over 900,000 international visitors spent GH¢15.4billion in Ghana - GSS survey

Ghana welcomed more than 901,000 international visitors between October 2022 and September 2023, generating an estimated GH¢15.42 billion for the economy, according to new data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The findings, captured in the maiden Ghana International Travellers’ Survey (GITS), set a national baseline for measuring the economic weight of tourism. Of the total arrivals, 888,584 were overnight visitors whose extended stays drove GH¢15.18 billion in spending. The remaining 12,864 were same-day visitors who contributed GH¢24 million, spotlighting a segment of the industry that had previously gone untracked.

Government Statistician, Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, stressed the significance of the report for evidence-based policy. “Tourism is one of Ghana’s most dynamic sectors, with the power to create jobs, drive regional integration, and showcase our rich cultural heritage,” he noted, adding that same-day visitors, long overlooked, leave “a striking economic footprint.”

The survey also revealed clear visitor patterns. Men outnumbered women across all age brackets, with those aged 36 to 64 forming the largest group. For overnight guests, “Visiting friends and relatives was the main purpose of travel… in all quarters, except for Q4 2022, where Business and Professional travel dominated, accounting for 46.9 percent.” Same-day travellers, meanwhile, were largely in transit, particularly towards the end of the survey period.

Top attractions drew both short- and long-stay visitors. Same-day tourists most often visited the Bisa Abrewa Museum, Cape Coast Castle, the National Museum, and the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Overnight guests gravitated to Independence Square and Arts Center, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and Cape Coast Castle.

Regionally, West Africa supplied the bulk of arrivals, with Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Liberia ranking as the top three sources of same-day visitors.

The report recommended targeted interventions, including a “Visit Ghana in a Day” campaign to pull in regional travellers and greater investment in border facilities to improve visitor experience. It also laid the foundation for Ghana’s first Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), which will formally quantify tourism’s contribution to GDP.