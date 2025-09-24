Police make major breakthrough with operation cobra; tracked, arrested gang behind 11 rural bank robberies

The Ghana Police Service has broken up a heavily armed criminal network accused of terrorising rural banks across five regions, arresting ten suspects and recovering 14 weapons, including AK-47 rifles stolen from slain officers.

Inspector-General of Police, Dr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced the breakthrough at a press briefing on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, describing it as the culmination of a six-month intelligence-led operation that tracked the gang’s movements from April to September.

“We immediately got to work after painstaking investigations, working with credible informants and analysing available data. I am pleased to announce that we have dismantled the gang behind these robberies,” Dr Yohuno declared.

The gang is accused of staging 11 attacks on financial institutions, beginning with the Adansi Rural Bank in Fomena on April 10 and ending with the St. Martin de Porres Cooperative Credit Union in Atonsu Monaco on September 14.

According to Commissioner of Police Lydia Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, the robbers struck in the early morning hours, often holding security guards hostage, seizing their weapons, and using electric cutters to break into bank vaults. Targets included the Lower Pra Rural Bank in Shama, Asokore Rural Bank in Asokwa, Nwabiagya Rural Bank in Offinso, Bosomtwe Rural Bank in Suntreso, Kakum Rural Bank in Elmina, Mfantseman Rural Bank in Winneba, South Birim Rural Bank in Achiase, and Ecobank’s branch at Ahafo Kenyase.

The decisive breakthrough came on September 18, when intelligence officers arrested the gang’s leader, Kwasi Egyir, alias Cobra, at his hideout in Esereso Adagya. Police found two AK-47 rifles buried in a sack submerged in a pond behind his house.

“The weapons were police rifles snatched from officers on duty at Ecobank’s Kenyase branch on September 8, 2025,” COP Donkor revealed. Cobra, under interrogation, named 14 accomplices, leading to a wave of arrests across the Ashanti Region. Among those captured were Ibrahim Alhassan, Samuel Appiah alias Kwasi Mugu, Francis Akwa alias Preyman, David Ewobi alias Wasti, and Martin Akansina alias One Billion.

Three suspects were killed in shootouts with police, while two others remain on the run.

Investigators recovered a cache of arms and assets, including three AK-47 assault rifles, seven pump-action guns with 96 rounds of ammunition, four pistols, six vehicles, four motorbikes, and GH¢18,845 in cash. Foreign currencies—US dollars, Liberian dollars, Nigerian naira, and CFA francs—were also seized alongside jewellery and dozens of mobile phones.

Significantly, police also recovered an AK-47 belonging to Corporal Francis Adu Yaw, who was murdered by armed robbers on the Bibiani-Goaso highway on November 29, 2024. COP Donkor said this evidence directly ties the gang to that killing.

Dr Yohuno lauded the Ashanti Regional Police Command for its role in the operation, announcing promotions for three Chief Inspectors elevated to Assistant Superintendents of Police. He also credited tip-offs from members of the public for making the arrests possible.

Two key suspects—Kwabena Owusu-Ansah, alias Kobi, believed to have recruited many of the gang members, and an associate identified as Nana Albert—remain at large. Police say a manhunt is ongoing.

Dr Yohuno vowed the Service would remain relentless. “We will continue to make life uncomfortable for criminal elements in our society. We will pursue you until you are brought to justice.”

The operation marks one of the most significant successes in Ghana’s fight against violent crime, restoring public confidence in security around rural financial institutions.