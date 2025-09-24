Eleven police officers promoted after crushing deadly rural bank robbery gang

Eleven police officers have been elevated in rank for their exceptional role in cracking down on a ruthless gang responsible for a string of armed robberies targeting rural banks across five regions.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced the promotions at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, describing the feat as a decisive breakthrough in the fight against violent crime.

“On this note, I want to inform you that the Police Management Board has decided to promote three Chief Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police, three Inspectors to Chief Inspector, two Sergeants to Inspector, one Corporal to Sergeant, and three Constables to Lance Corporals,” Dr Yohuno declared, adding with a touch of humour that the promoted Constables were “very fresh” and “lucky” to have advanced so quickly.

The promotions follow a six-month intelligence-led operation that tracked down the notorious syndicate, led by Kwasi Egyir, alias Cobra, which carried out 11 armed attacks between April and September in the Ahafo, Western, Central, Eastern, and Ashanti regions. Police arrested ten suspects, killed three others during confrontations, and seized 14 weapons, including AK-47 rifles stolen from slain officers. They also recovered GH¢18,845 in cash, foreign currencies, motorbikes, vehicles, and jewellery. Among the haul was an AK-47 rifle belonging to Corporal Francis Eduyao, who was murdered on the Bibiani-Goaso highway in November 2024.

Despite the success, two key suspects remain at large, including ex-convict Kwabena Owusu-Ansah, alias Kobe, who is believed to have recruited gang members, and an accomplice identified as Nana Albert.

Dr Yohuno praised the dedication of the officers who spearheaded the operation and assured the public that the police would not relent in their pursuit of criminal elements. “We will continue to make life uncomfortable for them until they are brought to justice,” he warned.