ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 24 Sep 2025 Social News

Eleven police officers promoted after crushing deadly rural bank robbery gang

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
Eleven police officers promoted after crushing deadly rural bank robbery gang

Eleven police officers have been elevated in rank for their exceptional role in cracking down on a ruthless gang responsible for a string of armed robberies targeting rural banks across five regions.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced the promotions at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, describing the feat as a decisive breakthrough in the fight against violent crime.

“On this note, I want to inform you that the Police Management Board has decided to promote three Chief Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police, three Inspectors to Chief Inspector, two Sergeants to Inspector, one Corporal to Sergeant, and three Constables to Lance Corporals,” Dr Yohuno declared, adding with a touch of humour that the promoted Constables were “very fresh” and “lucky” to have advanced so quickly.

The promotions follow a six-month intelligence-led operation that tracked down the notorious syndicate, led by Kwasi Egyir, alias Cobra, which carried out 11 armed attacks between April and September in the Ahafo, Western, Central, Eastern, and Ashanti regions. Police arrested ten suspects, killed three others during confrontations, and seized 14 weapons, including AK-47 rifles stolen from slain officers. They also recovered GH¢18,845 in cash, foreign currencies, motorbikes, vehicles, and jewellery. Among the haul was an AK-47 rifle belonging to Corporal Francis Eduyao, who was murdered on the Bibiani-Goaso highway in November 2024.

Despite the success, two key suspects remain at large, including ex-convict Kwabena Owusu-Ansah, alias Kobe, who is believed to have recruited gang members, and an accomplice identified as Nana Albert.

Dr Yohuno praised the dedication of the officers who spearheaded the operation and assured the public that the police would not relent in their pursuit of criminal elements. “We will continue to make life uncomfortable for them until they are brought to justice,” he warned.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab

1 hour ago

Minority NPP vows to defend Ghana’s sovereignty amid foreign policy concerns Minority NPP vows to defend Ghana’s sovereignty amid foreign policy concerns

1 hour ago

Bryan Acheampong camp fights Boahen Aidoo over claims on cocoa syndication reform Bryan Acheampong camp fights Boahen Aidoo over claims on cocoa syndication refor...

1 hour ago

President Mahama’s approval ratings dip 6 points but remain strong nationwide — Global InfoAnalytics poll President Mahama’s approval ratings dip 6 points but remain strong nationwide — ...

1 hour ago

Body of 1-week-old baby retrieved from toilet pit at Suhum Body of 1-week-old baby retrieved from toilet pit at Suhum

2 hours ago

Eleven police officers promoted after crushing deadly rural bank robbery gang Eleven police officers promoted after crushing deadly rural bank robbery gang

2 hours ago

US deportations unconstitutional, must be suspended immediately — Minority NPP US deportations unconstitutional, must be suspended immediately — Minority NPP

2 hours ago

Over 900,000 international visitors spent GH¢15.4billion in Ghana - GSS survey Over 900,000 international visitors spent GH¢15.4billion in Ghana - GSS survey

2 hours ago

Police make major breakthrough with operation cobra; tracked, arrested gang behind 11 rural bank robberies Police make major breakthrough with operation cobra; tracked, arrested gang behi...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama COVID-19 wiped out 20 years of global poverty reduction gains — Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line