US deportations unconstitutional, must be suspended immediately — Minority NPP

The Minority in Parliament has launched a scathing attack on the Ghana-US deportation arrangement, describing it as unconstitutional and insisting that it be suspended immediately.

According to the caucus, the government is enforcing the deal without the necessary approval from Parliament, a clear breach of the 1992 Constitution. They pointed to previous Supreme Court rulings that established that any agreement imposing obligations on Ghana, regardless of its form or description, requires parliamentary ratification.

They drew parallels with the 2016 case involving the transfer of Guantánamo Bay detainees to Ghana, which was ruled unconstitutional due to the absence of parliamentary approval. On this basis, the Minority is demanding that the government halt implementation of the deportation pact until the legislature has debated and approved it.

Beyond the constitutional questions, the Minority expressed alarm that some deportees are being held against their will in Ghana and have initiated legal action to protect their rights. They pressed government to explain what safeguards exist to uphold human rights and guarantee national security under the deal.

They warned that ignoring parliamentary oversight risks undermining Ghana’s global image and credibility, particularly its reputation for upholding human rights and maintaining an independent foreign policy. The caucus cautioned that aligning too closely with US immigration demands could tarnish Ghana’s record of regional solidarity.

The group also criticised recent remarks by Foreign Minister Samuel O. Ablakwa on the Gaza conflict, arguing that overtly taking sides threatens Ghana’s neutrality as a potential mediator in international disputes.

Rejecting the government’s suggestion that parliamentary approval is only needed if the pact is “elevated to an agreement,” the Minority insisted that both the Constitution and Supreme Court precedents make no such distinction. They reiterated their call for an immediate suspension of the deportation arrangement until Parliament has exercised its constitutional duty to review and ratify it.