ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

September 24: Cedi sells at GHS13.60 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.31 on interbank 

CediRates Spotlight September 24: Cedi sells at GHS13.60 per $1 on forex market, GHS12.31 on interbank
WED, 24 SEP 2025

The Ghanaian Cedi has depreciated further in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS12.24 and a selling rate of GHS12.84.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS13.20 for dollar purchases and GHS13.60 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS12.29 for buying and GHS12.31 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS16.41 for buying and GHS17.29 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS16.64.

The euro is also trading at GHS14.33 for buying and GHS15.09 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS14.51.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS12.35 and GHS12.25 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS16.71 and GHS16.77 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Taptap Send and Lemfi have quoted GHS14.50 and GHS14.53 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate are GHS13.11 and GHS13.21 respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

10 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama COVID-19 wiped out 20 years of global poverty reduction gains — Mahama

1 hour ago

Malawis outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera was elected in 2020. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP/File) Malawi president Chakwera concedes election defeat

1 hour ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumahleft and President John Mahama 'Did the President really say this?' — Oppong Nkrumah on Mahama’s 'U-turn' on CO...

3 hours ago

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah Kennedy Agyapong is the brute and fearless leader Ghana needs to fight galamsey ...

3 hours ago

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah 'What moral right does NPP have to speak about galamsey?' — Owusu Bempah slams h...

3 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini NDC won’t take lessons from NPP on how to fight galamsey — Hamza Suhuyini

4 hours ago

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo Return to the negotiation table; we’re ready to address your concerns — Labour M...

4 hours ago

Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mustapha Gbande 'We won’t stop arresting your corrupt leaders' — Gbande on NPP’s 'Yɛn Suro Ahuna...

4 hours ago

ECOWAS experts meet in Accra to review, validate Community Levy manual to boost compliance ECOWAS experts meet in Accra to review, validate Community Levy manual to boost ...

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Africa needs a reset, rechannel resources into priority areas for growth — Maham...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line