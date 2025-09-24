'What moral right does NPP have to speak about galamsey?' — Owusu Bempah slams his party

A Deputy National Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah, has criticised his party for suddenly becoming a loud voice in the fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey.

He said the immediate past Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration failed to curb the menace because some appointees were allegedly involved, frustrating the former president’s resolve to end it.

In a video sighted on social media by ModernGhana News on Wednesday, September 24, Owusu Bempah questioned the moral authority of NPP members who now criticise the John Mahama-led government over galamsey caused by their action and inaction.

“I hear most of our NPP members now have the moral audacity to speak about the galamsey fight. We now have the nerve to criticise John Dramani Mahama. But as for me, I will not go into that tangent.

“Were we not there in 2012 when some of us demonstrated against Mahama, claiming his government had turned Ghana into a galamsey headquarters? We used galamsey for politics,” he said.

He added, “Even Akufo-Addo put his presidency on the line, but many people around him were allegedly involved in galamsey and continued the NDC’s mess. So what moral right do we have to speak about galamsey and use it for politics?”

Owusu Bempah further argued that Ghana needs a tough leader like NPP flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, who can fight the menace without fear or favour.