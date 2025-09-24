NDC won’t take lessons from NPP on how to fight galamsey — Hamza Suhuyini

ModernGhana logo
WED, 24 SEP 2025
A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini, has criticised the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) over its sudden advocacy in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the NPP failed to address the menace during its eight years in power and instead encouraged the illegal activity.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, September 24, Mr. Suhuyini said the NPP lacks the moral authority to lecture the current government.

“One thing we will not take is lessons from the New Patriotic Party that for eight years failed to deal with the galamsey menace,” he stated.

“Those who were given the mandate to tackle the challenge and rather became celebrated enablers of the trade are now speaking the loudest. Where from this moral authority?”

Hamza Suhuyini, however, assured that the John Dramani Mahama-led administration is committed to a lasting solution.

“This government is fighting it in a way that is sustainable and respects the views of Ghanaians. We have a four-year mandate, and by the end of it, the public will be able to assess our handling of galamsey. We are committed to resolving it,” he said.

