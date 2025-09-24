UNGA80: Mahama holds bilateral meeting with Namibian counterpart

President John Dramani Mahama and his Namibian counterpart Dr Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting in New York, United States.

According to the Ghana Permanent Mission to the United Nations, President Mahama and President Dr Ndaitwah held the meeting on the margins of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

The two leaders reflected on Ghana's historic role in Africa's liberation and its steadfast support for Namibia's independence.

In addition, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation between their nations.

GNA