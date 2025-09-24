Mahama, Ruto hold talks on sidelines of UN General Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday held talks with Kenyan President William Sameoi Ruto on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

The two leaders agreed that Africa must take bold steps to strengthen its financial systems as a foundation for sustainable growth.

They also called for African countries to place at least 30 per cent of their foreign exchange reserves in African financial institutions.

This, according to the two leaders, was the surest path to building resilience, unlocking Africa's potential, and securing shared prosperity for generations to come.

GNA