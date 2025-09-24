Ghana, Norway sign political consultations agreement to strengthen bilateral ties  

Ghana and Norway have signed a Political Consultations Agreement to deepen their longstanding bilateral ties.

It focuses on expanding cooperation in key sectors of mutual interest, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Agreement was concluded on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Norway's Minister for International Development, Mr Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, signing on behalf of their respective governments.

The pact reaffirms the two countries' commitment to broaden collaboration in oil and gas, trade facilitation, agribusiness, education, artificial intelligence, maritime security, the blue economy, and intelligence sharing.

During discussions, the parties also exchanged views on security challenges in the Sahel and the West African sub-region.

Ghana stressed the urgency of revitalising the Accra Initiative and appealed to international partners to complement financial contributions with technical support, equipment, and greater multilateral engagement.

Norway pledged to sustain its support for Ghana and the region, particularly through research and training programmes at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Accra.

The engagement concluded with both sides committing to exercise joint global leadership as Co-Chairs of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy.

The officials described the agreement as a milestone that sets a firm foundation for a deeper and more strategic partnership between Ghana and Norway, built on shared values and a common vision for peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

