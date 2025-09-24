NDC will get it right; protect Ghana’s democracy and revive the economy — Hamza Suhuyini

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini, has reaffirmed the John Mahama-led administration’s commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s democracy and reviving the economy.

He said the government is determined to fulfil its campaign promises while creating an environment where journalists can work without intimidation.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, September 24, Mr. Suhuyini stressed that the NDC will respect the constitution and protect press freedom.

“We know our promises to the good people of this country, and we will do everything within our power to fulfil them. We will remain moderate and respect citizens when they raise legitimate concerns about the country’s progress,” he said.

“We will remain committed to the foundational principles of our democratic space, and do everything within our power to ensure that we protect the sanctity of the 1992 constitution,” he added.

The NDC communicator emphasized that the administration is focused on fixing what he described as a comatose economy it inherited from the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“We will do everything humanly possible to ensure that we resuscitate the comatose economy that was handed over to President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress,” Mr. Suhuyini noted.