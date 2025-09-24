PURC increases electricity tariffs by 1.14%, maintains water tariffs for quarter four

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a marginal 1.14 percent increase in electricity tariffs for the fourth quarter of 2025, effective Tuesday, October 1. Water tariffs, however, will remain unchanged.

In a statement issued on September 23, 2025, the Commission explained that the adjustment was made under its Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism, which allows tariffs to be aligned with fluctuations in key economic indicators beyond the control of utility providers.

“These adjustments are undertaken quarterly to maintain the real value of the tariffs and to keep the utility service providers financially viable to enable them to deliver on their services to consumers,” the PURC said.

The review took into account several variables, including a projected exchange rate of GHC12.37 to the dollar, an annual average inflation of 12.43 percent, the approved Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) of $7.71 per MMBtu, and the existing power generation mix of 28.8 percent hydro and 71.2 percent thermal.

According to the Commission, the slight increase is intended to reflect currency depreciation and inflationary pressures while safeguarding the financial stability of the energy sector.

Consumers are therefore expected to see modest changes in their electricity bills from October, although water charges will remain the same.