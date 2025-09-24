ModernGhana logo
NDC government committed to improving welfare of workers — Labour Minister

Headlines Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo
WED, 24 SEP 2025
Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s commitment to the welfare of Ghanaian workers.

He said the NDC, founded on the principles of social democracy, will continue to create a safe and enabling environment for all employees.

Dr. Pelpuo stressed that government places a high priority on policies that protect workers and improve their conditions of service.

“We are concerned about the welfare of the workers. We are a social democratic party, we care about the worker and we will make sure that the worker is safe, sound, and committed to his work. That defines the nation’s progress,” he assured.

He made the remarks while urging the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) to call off its nationwide strike and return to the negotiation table.

TEWU declared an indefinite industrial action on Friday, September 19, over delays in signing its conditions of service and unresolved promotion grievances within the Ghana Education Service.

The Minister said government is working to resolve the issues but noted that certain economic decisions require careful planning.

“They need something concrete, and we are going to do something concrete for them,” he said. “But you see, economic decisions are not taken overnight. Every single decision has a consequence on the total output in the budget.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

