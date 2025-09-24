GoldBod donates GH¢2million to MahamaCares Fund

ModernGhana logo
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has donated GHS 2 million to the MahamaCares Fund, an initiative dedicated to tackling non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and strengthening Ghana’s health system.

At the presentation ceremony, GoldBod’s Deputy CEO, Richard Nunekpeku, said: “We believe in the vision of MahamaCares and the ability of its administrators to deliver on their mission. This is why we are proud to contribute.”

He also called on other organizations to join in supporting the Fund.

Administrator of MahamaCares, Obuobia Darko Opoku, revealed that a recent health needs assessment exposed worrying gaps, including shortages of vital medical equipment in key hospitals across Accra. She assured that the donation would be directed towards addressing these gaps.

“This support will help us give patients battling chronic diseases better care,” she said.

The contribution by GoldBod goes beyond financial assistance, signalling a broader national commitment to improving healthcare delivery and outcomes in Ghana.

