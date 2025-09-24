As Trump rails at UN and shifts on Ukraine, Macron tells US to end war in Gaza

Donald Trump's return to the UN was marked by fiery rhetoric, a surprise shift on Ukraine, and a sharp reminder from Emmanuel Macron that peace in Gaza could define his legacy

Following the US president's scathing speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron had a pointed message for Donald Trump – if the US leader really wants a Nobel Peace Prize, he has to stop the war in Gaza.

Speaking to France's BFM TV from New York, Macron said only Trump had the leverage to push Israel towards ending the conflict.

“There is one person who can do something about it, and that is the US president,” Macron declared.

“The reason he can do more than us is because we do not supply the weapons and equipment that allow war to be waged in Gaza. The United States of America does.”

Trump attacks UN, EU and Palestine

Macron's comments came against the backdrop of Trump's combative return to the UN General Assembly – his first since re-entering the White House.

The 79-year-old Republican lashed out at the UN itself, accused European partners of letting migration send their countries “to hell”, and derided climate change as a “con job”.

In his UN speech, Trump rejected European allies' recognition of a Palestinian state, dismissing it as a “reward for Hamas militants”. Yet he also insisted, “We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to immediately negotiate peace.”

Macron suggested Trump's own ambitions could hinge on this one issue. “I see an American president who is involved, who reiterated from the podium this morning: 'I want peace. I have resolved seven conflicts.' Who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict,” Macron said.

Several countries, including Israel, Cambodia and Pakistan, have nominated Trump for the Norwegian award in recognition of various ceasefire deals.

Trump himself has repeatedly insisted he deserves the prize, noting four of his predecessors have won it.

Meanwhile, the White House defended his record: “President Trump has done more for peace than everyone present at the United Nations combined,” spokeswoman Anna Kelly said. “Only this president could have accomplished so much for global stability because he has effectively Made America Strong Again.”

Trump's sudden shift on Ukraine

If Trump's Gaza rhetoric raised eyebrows, his shift on Ukraine caused real shockwaves.

Hours after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York, Trump declared that he now believes Ukraine can win back all the territory seized by Russia – including Crimea, occupied since 2014.

“I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” he posted on his Truth Social media platform.

“With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders … are very much an option.”

This was a significant departure from Trump's earlier line that Kyiv would have to give up land in exchange for peace.

For Zelensky, who has long pleaded for stronger US backing, the new message was music to his ears. “Trump is a game changer by himself,” he said after their meeting.

The about-face also reassured European leaders who had been rattled by Trump's hints at “land swapping.”

Macron welcomed the shift, saying he was glad to see Washington back Ukraine's goal of restoring its sovereignty in full.

Trump still insists he could end the war quickly, boasting in his UN speech that Russia's flailing campaign shows it up as a “paper tiger.”

But the real policy change was his signal that NATO allies should be prepared to shoot down Russian planes violating their airspace – a line that raises the temperature in Europe's already tense skies.

Trump unloads on the UN

During his 45-minuted address to world leaders gathered at the United Nations, Trump accused the world body of doing little more than issuing “really strongly worded letters” and mocked its broken escalator and malfunctioning teleprompter.

Where fellow leaders once chuckled at his bravado – as they did in 2018 – this time they sat in stony silence.

On migration, Trump told European leaders their countries were “going to hell” and accused the UN of “funding an assault” on the West.

On climate, he doubled down on his scepticism, calling global warming “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

Even amid the rhetoric, Trump dropped policy hints – more sanctions on Russia if Moscow refuses to deal, and pressure on Europe to stop buying Russian energy.

After talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Trump suggested the organisation needed “certain people” to run it better.