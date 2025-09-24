In the West Bank, France’s recognition of Palestine sparks caution, not celebration

France's recognition of Palestine at the UN was hailed as historic abroad, but in the West Bank it was met with quiet scepticism.

France's decision to recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations this week – alongside a handful of other Western powers – was meant to be a diplomatic landmark.

Yet on the streets of Ramallah and across the West Bank, the mood was more weary than celebratory. After decades of stalled promises, occupation and expanding settlements, Palestinians are meeting the fanfare with cautious, sometimes sceptical, nods.

In the village of Raba, near Jenin, the mayor Ghassan Bazour surveys the bulldozers at work on confiscated land. “The inhabitants no longer have the right to go to their fields. They can't graze their animals either,” he told RFI.

Thirteen hectares have already been seized, he says, first earmarked for a military base but almost certainly destined for new settlements. The French recognition, he adds, is “a step in the right direction – but much more will be needed.”

His councillor Amar Bazour is even more blunt: “If it's just a recognition on paper, it will change nothing. There have been UN resolutions for decades, but no implementation. As Palestinians, we've lost confidence in most countries of the world.”

That scepticism is widely shared. In Ramallah, reporters found cafés filled with chatter and card games, but no live broadcasts of the UN debate.

Football commentary and the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris attracted more eyes than Emmanuel Macron's speech.

“The West makes a big story of it, but for us, nothing changes,” shrugged Rasha, a woman in her thirties. “Our daily life is still the same mess.”

Still, there were flickers of hope. In one smoke-filled café, a group of older men watched Macron's address and applauded discreetly. “Something good will come for the Palestinians in the years ahead,” said 63-year-old Abou Elias.

Another noted after Mahmoud Abbas' speech at the UN: “He spoke well.”

But even the optimists tempered their hopes with realism. “People are tired – nothing has happened in 80 years,” Elias said. “You don't get to the moon in one day.”

Recognition with strings attached

Behind the diplomatic manoeuvres lies a calculated exchange. In June, Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas wrote privately to Emmanuel Macron and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, offering a series of concessions to smooth the path to recognition.

The letter promised to sideline Hamas – condemning its 7 October 2023 attacks and insisting the movement must “lay down its arms” and would not govern Gaza after the current war.

Abbas also pledged that a future Palestinian state would not be militarised if it received international protection.

He even committed to long-delayed elections within a year of the war's end, and to halting the controversial allowances paid to the families of militant attackers – a longstanding Israeli grievance.

Paris hailed these as “concrete and unprecedented commitments, showing a real will to move towards a two-state solution.”

Israel's ambassador in France dismissed them as worthless promises from a president who has long since lost legitimacy.

Reality of daily life

For most Palestinians, these diplomatic overtures feel distant. Daily life in the West Bank remains dominated by checkpoints, economic stagnation and the steady spread of Israeli settlements.

Rasha, who has been unable to visit her family in northern Palestine since spring, puts it starkly: “It's too risky with settlers attacking, and there are too many checkpoints. That's the reality of their Palestinian state.”

Young people are equally unconvinced. “The war in Gaza has lasted two years already. Will this recognition end it? No, it will go on,” said 18-year-old Zain Abdel Wahab.

His friend Ibrahim Salam Abdullah pleaded for something more tangible: “We want those countries that recognised Palestine to improve the situation here in the West Bank, to end the war in Gaza, and stop the famine that is affecting our children there.”

For Abbas, France's recognition is a hard-won diplomatic prize. For the residents of the West Bank, it's just a glimmer of progress in a landscape overshadowed by bulldozers, roadblocks and war.

