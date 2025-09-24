Let us support Mahama's agenda and stop disturbing people with early flagbearer campaigns — Victor Smith warns NDC

Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, has cautioned senior figures within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to desist from making early moves to position themselves as potential successors to President John Dramani Mahama.

Recent reports suggest that Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and other influential personalities have quietly begun laying the groundwork for future presidential ambitions ahead of the party’s next primaries.

Ambassador Smith criticised the timing of such manoeuvres, describing them as both premature and a distraction.

“It’s normal for them, maybe they are trying to prepare the ground for themselves, I don’t know. I personally think that talks about preparing to replace John Mahama is too early because we haven’t even done one year since coming to office,” he said in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Channel One TV’s Face to Face on September 23.

Smith further argued that such activities could derail the government’s development agenda, warning that the party risks losing focus if succession discussions overshadow governance.

“They have taken off too soon. If too many people are entering the thing right now, then instead of us focusing on building this nation or pursuing the agenda of John Mahama, we will be disturbing people with that campaign,” he stressed.

Ambassador Smith urged NDC members to rally behind President Mahama to ensure the fulfilment of his mandate before any succession talk is entertained.