Man who allegedly killed lady and her two children at Kasoa appears in court  

Samuel Amoah, aka Biggie, the man who allegedly killed a lady and her two children at Kasoa last year, has made his first appearance before the Adabraka District Court.

Amoah's case, however, was adjourned to Thursday September 25, 2025 because the court did not sit.

Police personnel had a hectic time escorting the accused to a waiting police vehicle.

Relatives of the deceased yelled out insults at the accused for his actions.

Meanwhile, some relatives claimed that the deceased (Alberta Hagan) was not in a relationship with the accused as it was being peddled around.

They claimed the deceased was a married woman and she was not in any relationship whatsoever with Amoah.

They further held that Amoah only ran errands for the deceased.

The GNA learnt that Amoah was charged with three counts of murder after the Police picked him up on September 17, 2025, at Suhum in the Eastern Region Amoah is being held for allegedly killing Alberta Hagan and her two children on May 19, 2024.

This was after the Police received information Alberta Hagan had been found dead in her room together with her three children at Tuba Net-Link Estates, a suburb in Kasoa.

The Police proceeded to the scene and found a 39-year-old female identified as Alberta Hagan together with three children aged 18, 10 and eight years lying in a pool of blood.

The Police inspected the bodies and found the eight-year-old was alive with multiple deep cuts on his head. The eight-year-old victim was sent to the hospital, while other bodies were sent to the Police Hospital morgue.

On September 17, 2025, Police Intelligence led to the arrest of Amoah at Suhum and during interrogation he admitted the offence but claimed he did not know what came over him.

Investigations are underway.

GNA