NPP race: ‘I am ready to serve, unite and lead’- Bryan Acheampong declares after vetting  

Dr. Bryan Acheampong has successfully appeared before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vetting Committee as a Presidential Aspirant in the upcoming primaries.

As the third candidate in line, Bryan's vetting signals not just procedural compliance, but the emergence of a bold, strategic, and results-driven leadership alternative within the party.

With over 20 years of service to the NPP spanning roles at the grassroots level and in strategy, security, and governance, Bryan Acheampong has consistently demonstrated commitment to party and country.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said his recent tenure as Minister for Food and Agriculture saw transformative reforms, including the historic cancellation of Ghana's syndicated cocoa loan, a model that had been in place for over three decades.

“This bold policy shift has already yielded measurable impact with over $4 billion in buyer deposits secured by COCOBOD, reducing Ghana's reliance on external debt.

“This has saved the country billions in interest payments, easing pressure on the cedi and strengthening agricultural sovereignty”.

It said in the weeks leading up to vetting, Bryan met multiple constituencies under the banner “Unity First”, engaging grassroots delegates, regional communicators, and party executives.

His message is clear: “A united NPP is an unstoppable force. Our strength lies in our unity and not just our numbers.”

With several constituency engagements and hundreds of volunteers mobilized nationwide, the campaign is building momentum around Bryan's core values: discipline, delivery, and clean politics.

Bryan's vetting appearance was more than a formality and a signal that the party is ready to embrace a new generation of leadership: one that is strategic, prepared, and unafraid to take tough decisions.

In his post-vetting media interactions, Bryan Acheampong spoke with calm conviction:” I am ready to serve, ready to unite, and ready to lead.”

GNA