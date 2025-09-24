ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP race: ‘I am ready to serve, unite and lead’- Bryan Acheampong declares after vetting  

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
Headlines Dr. Bryan Acheampong
WED, 24 SEP 2025
Dr. Bryan Acheampong

Dr. Bryan Acheampong has successfully appeared before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Vetting Committee as a Presidential Aspirant in the upcoming primaries.

As the third candidate in line, Bryan's vetting signals not just procedural compliance, but the emergence of a bold, strategic, and results-driven leadership alternative within the party.

With over 20 years of service to the NPP spanning roles at the grassroots level and in strategy, security, and governance, Bryan Acheampong has consistently demonstrated commitment to party and country.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said his recent tenure as Minister for Food and Agriculture saw transformative reforms, including the historic cancellation of Ghana's syndicated cocoa loan, a model that had been in place for over three decades.

“This bold policy shift has already yielded measurable impact with over $4 billion in buyer deposits secured by COCOBOD, reducing Ghana's reliance on external debt.

“This has saved the country billions in interest payments, easing pressure on the cedi and strengthening agricultural sovereignty”.

It said in the weeks leading up to vetting, Bryan met multiple constituencies under the banner “Unity First”, engaging grassroots delegates, regional communicators, and party executives.

His message is clear: “A united NPP is an unstoppable force. Our strength lies in our unity and not just our numbers.”

With several constituency engagements and hundreds of volunteers mobilized nationwide, the campaign is building momentum around Bryan's core values: discipline, delivery, and clean politics.

Bryan's vetting appearance was more than a formality and a signal that the party is ready to embrace a new generation of leadership: one that is strategic, prepared, and unafraid to take tough decisions.

In his post-vetting media interactions, Bryan Acheampong spoke with calm conviction:” I am ready to serve, ready to unite, and ready to lead.”

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

CSSPS resolution centres address placement issues as over 564,000 candidates successfully placed CSSPS resolution centres address placement issues as over 564,000 candidates suc...

49 minutes ago

Frustrated parents, students storm Free SHS Secretariat in Cape Coast over placement issues Frustrated parents, students storm Free SHS Secretariat in Cape Coast over place...

49 minutes ago

I am very satisfied with my vetting, ready to campaign, sell ideas and win NPP flagbearer race — Bawumia I am very satisfied with my vetting, ready to campaign, sell ideas and win NPP f...

49 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo appointed ‘babies’ as Chief Justice — Ansah Asare Akufo-Addo appointed ‘babies’ as Chief Justice — Ansah Asare

1 hour ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 24 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 24

1 hour ago

Let us support Mahamas agenda and stop disturbing people with early flagbearer campaigns — Victor Smith warns NDC Let us support Mahama's agenda and stop disturbing people with early flagbearer ...

1 hour ago

Man who allegedly killed lady and her two children at Kasoa appears in court Man who allegedly killed lady and her two children at Kasoa appears in court  

1 hour ago

Trader jailed 10 years over car fraud Trader jailed 10 years over car fraud

1 hour ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP race: ‘I am ready to serve, unite and lead’- Bryan Acheampong declares after...

2 hours ago

A voter casts his ballot at the Taouyah Primary School polling station in Conakry on September 21, 2025. By PATRICK MEINHARDT (AFP) Guineans approve new constitution by wide margin, pave way for elections

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line