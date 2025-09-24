ModernGhana logo
Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 24

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled an eight-hour power outage for Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in parts of the Greater Accra and Central regions to carry out critical maintenance works.

According to ECG, the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to stabilise the power network and improve supply reliability.

In Greater Accra, the outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Legon, Penta House, East Legon Hills, Agbleza, Green Hotel, Ablaza, Whoa, Nsumia, KK City, New Bortianor, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Mr Obeng Block Factory, Oshiyie, and nearby communities.

In the Central Region, power will be cut from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in parts of Winneba Junction, the University of Education’s North and South campuses, sections of Winneba town, the Police Depot, Sankor, Akosua village, and surrounding areas.

In a statement, ECG apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused but stressed that the temporary disruption was necessary. “ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise as a result of this exercise,” it noted.

The company has stepped up planned maintenance activities nationwide in recent months to reduce unexpected blackouts and ensure a more reliable power supply.

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 9/24/2025 5:14:51 AM

Dumsor in disguise

Comments1
