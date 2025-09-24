ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CSSPS resolution centres address placement issues as over 564,000 candidates successfully placed

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
Education CSSPS resolution centres address placement issues as over 564,000 candidates successfully placed
WED, 24 SEP 2025

The Ministry of Education has announced that the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Resolution Centre, which opened on Friday, September 18, 2025, is actively addressing challenges faced by candidates and their families across the country.

In a statement signed on September 23, the Haruna Iddrisu-led ministry confirmed that more than 564,000 out of 590,390 qualified students have already been placed in senior high schools and technical institutes.

Since the Centre began operations, a total of 1,358 placement-related cases have been lodged. The majority involve requests for changes in school or residence.

According to the Ministry:


  • Change of School: About 1,100 cases—representing 76 percent of requests—concern attempts to move from Category C and B schools to Category A institutions. Fourteen percent involved B-to-B transfers, while 10 percent were C-to-C changes. The Ministry cautioned that while interest in Category A schools remains high, placements are determined by raw scores, available vacancies, and competition levels. “Even high-performing students may not always secure their first choice if demand and vacancy levels are high,” the statement explained.

  • Change of Residence: Generally not permitted, though exceptions are considered in cases of health conditions or family relocations.

  • No Placement: Students who were not automatically placed are encouraged to use the self-placement system. So far, 70 percent of such candidates have successfully secured schools through this channel.

  • Change of Programme: These requests are currently under review by the Secretariat.

The statement assured parents, guardians, and students that “the CSSPS Secretariat is diligently handling all outstanding concerns to ensure a fair and smooth placement process. Additionally, data for re-entry students is currently being processed for placement.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

CSSPS resolution centres address placement issues as over 564,000 candidates successfully placed CSSPS resolution centres address placement issues as over 564,000 candidates suc...

2 hours ago

Frustrated parents, students storm Free SHS Secretariat in Cape Coast over placement issues Frustrated parents, students storm Free SHS Secretariat in Cape Coast over place...

2 hours ago

I am very satisfied with my vetting, ready to campaign, sell ideas and win NPP flagbearer race — Bawumia I am very satisfied with my vetting, ready to campaign, sell ideas and win NPP f...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appointed ‘babies’ as Chief Justice — Ansah Asare Akufo-Addo appointed ‘babies’ as Chief Justice — Ansah Asare

2 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 24 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 24

2 hours ago

Let us support Mahamas agenda and stop disturbing people with early flagbearer campaigns — Victor Smith warns NDC Let us support Mahama's agenda and stop disturbing people with early flagbearer ...

2 hours ago

Man who allegedly killed lady and her two children at Kasoa appears in court Man who allegedly killed lady and her two children at Kasoa appears in court  

2 hours ago

Trader jailed 10 years over car fraud Trader jailed 10 years over car fraud

2 hours ago

Dr. Bryan Acheampong NPP race: ‘I am ready to serve, unite and lead’- Bryan Acheampong declares after...

3 hours ago

A voter casts his ballot at the Taouyah Primary School polling station in Conakry on September 21, 2025. By PATRICK MEINHARDT (AFP) Guineans approve new constitution by wide margin, pave way for elections

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line