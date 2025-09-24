CSSPS resolution centres address placement issues as over 564,000 candidates successfully placed

The Ministry of Education has announced that the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Resolution Centre, which opened on Friday, September 18, 2025, is actively addressing challenges faced by candidates and their families across the country.

In a statement signed on September 23, the Haruna Iddrisu-led ministry confirmed that more than 564,000 out of 590,390 qualified students have already been placed in senior high schools and technical institutes.

Since the Centre began operations, a total of 1,358 placement-related cases have been lodged. The majority involve requests for changes in school or residence.

According to the Ministry:



Change of School: About 1,100 cases—representing 76 percent of requests—concern attempts to move from Category C and B schools to Category A institutions. Fourteen percent involved B-to-B transfers, while 10 percent were C-to-C changes. The Ministry cautioned that while interest in Category A schools remains high, placements are determined by raw scores, available vacancies, and competition levels. “Even high-performing students may not always secure their first choice if demand and vacancy levels are high,” the statement explained.

Change of Residence: Generally not permitted, though exceptions are considered in cases of health conditions or family relocations.

No Placement: Students who were not automatically placed are encouraged to use the self-placement system. So far, 70 percent of such candidates have successfully secured schools through this channel.

Change of Programme: These requests are currently under review by the Secretariat.

The statement assured parents, guardians, and students that “the CSSPS Secretariat is diligently handling all outstanding concerns to ensure a fair and smooth placement process. Additionally, data for re-entry students is currently being processed for placement.”