Frustrated parents, students storm Free SHS Secretariat in Cape Coast over placement issues

Scores of parents, guardians, and prospecting students have swamped the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat in Cape Coast over various challenges associated with the 2025 school placements released recently.

The corridors of the Secretariat at the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) were in disarray as the people jostled one another to gain access to the office, even though a queue had been formed.

For most of them, they wanted a change of school, while others were seeking to change the residential status of their wards for varied reasons.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) announced the official release of the school placements on Thursday, September 18, 2025, and directed all students who have been placed to report to their respective schools on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Many parents are, however, not enthused with the placements of their wards and want the schools changed for several reasons, including distance, aggregates attained by their wards, financial constraints, and lack of adequate resources in some schools.

Some parents who shared their concerns with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed frustration with the process and called for a more orderly approach to the situation.

Mr Emmanuel Kingsford, a resident of Cape Coast seeking a change of school for his younger brother, complained about the delay in attending to them and accused the officials of preferential treatment.

“We arrived here around 6:30 hours and met about 15 people. But we are still in the queue, and no official has said anything to us.

Mr Yaw Mensah from Mankessim said he had gone to change his daughter’s school because the distance was too far for a day student.

“My daughter had aggregrate 15 and she was placed at Assin Manso as a day student. She is too young, and I cannot afford to rent a house for her,” he said.

“I came here at 7:30 and the whole place is congested with no order. The structure must change for our issues to be resolved in a more decorous way,” he added.

Madam Mary Hayford from Amamoma indicated that her daughter did not deserve Jukwa SHS where she had been placed.

With aggregate 11, she was seeking to take her to Holy Child or Ghana National College which were more resourced to study General Science.

“We have been here for many hours. I was here last year, and the place was very organised.

“I think they should adopt the same system,” she said.

Master John Hoya Senior from the UCC community said he had been placed at Assin Manso as a boarding student, but he wanted to move to Cape Coast Technical School as a day student to assist his parents at home.

“My parents cannot afford to take me to the boarding house and so I need to be around to help them,” he said.

Meanwhile, GES has opened solution centres across all districts in the Central Region where people could visit to have their concerns addressed.

At the regional solution centre at the Regional Education Directorate in Cape Coast, only four complaints had been received and successfully resolved.

Madam Alberta Arthur, the Regional Guidance and Counselling Coordinator, entreated the public to visit the solution centres in the various districts to have their issues addressed.

GNA