Ghana Must Not Be the Soft Spot of ECOWAS

Ghana is fast becoming the soft spot of ECOWAS, where foreign nationals from across the sub-region flood into our cities to dominate petty trades, barbering, pedicure, retail and even real estate --- areas our unemployed youth could easily occupy with the right training and support. While Ghanaians are barred from similar freedoms in many Francophone states, we open our doors wide, only to watch profits repatriated abroad and jobs slip through our fingers. Must we continue to sacrifice our future under the guise of regional integration?

The Silent Invasion of Petty Trades

In every corner of Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi, the reality is glaring. Nationals from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali, and other ECOWAS countries have set up shop in petty trades. Barbering salons, shoe repairs, street vending, mobile phone repairs, and as roving pedicurists. These may look like small ventures, but together they form a vibrant economic base that could absorb thousands of Ghana’s unemployed youth if properly supported.

Instead, Ghana’s young men and women roam the streets jobless, while foreigners fill the space, make huge daily earnings, and repatriate much of their income back home. In the process, they place pressure on Ghana’s already weak foreign exchange reserves. What appears to be harmless “petty business” becomes a drain on national resources.

History Repeating Itself

This situation is not new. In 1969, the Progress Party government under Prime Minister Dr. K.A. Busia introduced the Aliens Compliance Order (ACO). That directive required all non-citizens engaged in small-scale businesses without proper permits to regularize or leave. It was not xenophobia, it was an act of economic survival. Ghana could not afford to have its fragile economy dominated by foreigners in trades that citizens themselves could manage.

Fast forward to today, and we are back to the same crisis, except now we have ECOWAS protocols as the shield used to justify the flood. If these protocols truly allow such practices, then they need serious revisiting. Regional integration must not become an excuse for national economic suicide.

What the ECOWAS Protocols Really Say

The ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment (1979) grants the right of citizens of member states to enter, reside, and establish in other member countries. However, this is not an open cheque. Member states are empowered to regulate the types of economic activities foreigners can engage in, especially to protect local jobs and critical sectors of the economy.

In practice, while Ghana opens its markets wide, many Francophone countries close theirs to Ghanaians. It is nearly impossible for a Ghanaian trader to walk into Ouagadougou, Abidjan, or Cotonou and set up a retail shop freely. The hypocrisy is glaring. Ghana has become the “soft spot” of ECOWAS because we refuse to enforce the same restrictions others impose on us.

The Impact on Youth Employment

Ghana’s unemployment crisis, especially among the youth, is well documented. Thousands graduate from universities and technical schools each year with little hope of securing decent jobs. At the same time, trades that could offer them livelihoods are being filled by foreigners. This is a national tragedy. Why should young Ghanaians not be trained, resourced, and incentivized to open barbering shops, mobile phone repair centres, or small retail outlets? Why should foreigners dominate pedicure businesses in Osu or Kaneshie, when Ghanaian youth are more than capable of doing the same? This is not about xenophobia; it is about prioritizing Ghanaian interests first.

Rethinking National Priorities

If Ghana continues down this path, we will raise a generation that feels economically displaced in their own homeland. The government must take bold steps to restructure the economy and protect strategic sectors.

Some clear actions include:

Restricting Petty Trading to Ghanaians: Enforce laws that prohibit foreigners from engaging in street vending, retail trade in markets, barbering, and other small trades.

Reserving Real Estate, Schools, and Hotels for Ghanaians: Foreigners may partner in large-scale industrial or agricultural ventures, but not in businesses that directly compete with local entrepreneurs.

Redirecting Foreign Investment into Productive Sectors: Agriculture, manufacturing, and medium-to-large-scale industries should be the focus for foreigners, not our retail shops or neighbourhood kiosks.

Strengthening Immigration and Business Registration Enforcement: Too many foreigners operate under the radar, without proper registration, tax compliance, or work permits. This must end.

Revisiting ECOWAS Protocols: Ghana must demand reciprocity. If Ghanaians cannot freely trade in Cotonou, then Beninese nationals should not enjoy unrestricted freedoms in Accra.

A Call for Courage, Not Cowardice

The issue at stake is not about hostility toward foreigners but about national survival. Every country prioritizes its citizens first. Why should Ghana be any different? Our leaders must move beyond rhetoric and take decisive steps to protect jobs for our young people. We cannot continue to watch silently as foreigners dominate trades and businesses meant to absorb our restless youth. Government must summon the political courage to enforce strict regulations --- reserving petty trades, retail trade, real estate, schools, and hotels for Ghanaians, while directing foreign investors into agriculture, large-scale industry, and productive ventures that truly add value to our economy.

Anything less is a betrayal of the Ghanaian youth and a surrender of our sovereignty.

