I am very satisfied with my vetting, ready to campaign, sell ideas and win NPP flagbearer race — Bawumia

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
WED, 24 SEP 2025

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he is confident about his chances of leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after successfully facing the party’s vetting committee in Accra on Tuesday, September 23.

Addressing journalists shortly after the exercise, Dr. Bawumia described the vetting as a rigorous but rewarding process. “We have had very fruitful discussions. They have asked many questions, and I have answered those questions. So I am very satisfied with my vetting, and I pray that everything is okay. I hope the committee is as satisfied as I am,” he said.

He used the opportunity to thank NPP members and supporters across the country, stressing that his focus now is to engage delegates as the internal contest gains momentum. “I want to thank the rank and file of this party, and I think that from vetting we are heading straight into the country to campaign,” he noted.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that his experience as a former Vice President does not guarantee him victory, insisting that his campaign team remains grounded and focused on outreach. “We are not taking anything for granted. We have to campaign, sell our ideas and sell the NPP so that we can secure this nomination and proceed for the 2028 election,” he added.

