Akufo-Addo appointed ‘babies’ as Chief Justice — Ansah Asare

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
Former Director of the Ghana Law School, Kwaku Ansah Asare, has accused former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of disregarding constitutional conventions in the appointment of Chief Justices during his administration.

Mr. Ansah Asare argued that Mr. Akufo-Addo ignored the long-standing practice of allowing the most senior Supreme Court judge to serve as acting Chief Justice whenever a vacancy occurred. Instead, he claimed, the former president bypassed senior justices and promoted relatively junior ones to the top judicial position.

“The then president threw away the Constitution, which stipulates that when there is a vacancy, the most senior must act,” he said, further criticising some of the appointments as the elevation of “babies” to the prestigious office.

He made the comments while reacting to the recent appointment of Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie as Chief Justice during an appearance on the Citizen Show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

By contrast, Mr. Ansah Asare praised President John Dramani Mahama for respecting constitutional convention, noting that under his leadership, the most senior justice of the Supreme Court was always appointed to act as Chief Justice whenever the position became vacant.

A CONCERN CITIZEN | 9/24/2025 5:14:00 AM

Another inconsistent man!

