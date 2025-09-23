GES to release harmonised prospectus for SHS freshers to report on October 18 as parents race against time

The Ghana Education Service (GES) will by tomorrow publish a national harmonised prospectus to guide parents and guardians of first-year students in senior high schools and other second-cycle institutions.

The Public Relations Officer of GES, Daniel Fenyi, confirmed that the new list would not differ significantly from previous ones but was intended to provide uniformity across schools. “We are not expecting to depart completely from the existing harmonised prospectus, what students and parents are already used to,” he explained, noting that items such as trunks and chop boxes will remain standard requirements.

According to him, the prospectus is being finalised in consultation with school heads, teachers, and parents to ensure it reflects broad consensus.

October 18 Reporting Date

The release comes as anxiety heightens among families following the placement of fresh students into SHSs and technical schools by the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS). All first-year students are expected to report to school on October 18, 2025, under both the single-track and transitional double-track systems.

Parents Brace for Costs

For many families, the excitement of admission has been overshadowed by the financial burden of preparing students for boarding life.

At Ngleshie Amanfro, commercial driver Mr. Nhyira, whose twin daughters gained admission to Achimota School, said he had begun buying basic items such as chop boxes, bedsheets, mattresses, toiletries, and calculators. “You can imagine, I have to buy two each of these,” he lamented.

In Tabora, Accra, Rebecca Afriyie, also a mother of twins, expressed relief that her children had secured their first-choice schools—Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary in Koforidua and St. Mary’s SHS in Accra. However, she said she was holding off on further purchases until the GES prospectus was released. “I don’t want to buy anything that will be rejected,” she explained.

For Auntie Cece of Red Top, Dunkonaa, early preparation was key. She began shopping for her daughter’s admission to Aburi Girls SHS immediately after the BECE, guided by a niece who recently completed SHS. “I started preparing just after the exams ended,” she said, noting that she had already secured most essentials.

In Accra, secondhand clothes dealer Janet Yeboah described her son’s admission to Accra Academy as a relief, saying she had already bought all the generic items needed, awaiting the school-specific list.

Sunyani Market Buzz

In the Bono Regional capital, Sunyani, the Everyday Market is teeming with parents rushing to buy trunks, mattresses, books, buckets, sandals, and provisions. Many are seen carrying the familiar white shopping lists while bargaining with traders.

Atta Yeboah, whose son Samuel gained admission to Nalerigu SHS, said he had already spent nearly GH¢3,000 on school supplies. “I have managed to buy his chop box, mattress, provisions, new shoes, bedsheets, and books,” he said, while lamenting traders’ refusal to reduce prices despite the cedi’s appreciation.

For single mother and farmer Monica Dufie of Benu Nkwanta, sacrifice is the only option. She sold three goats, two bags of maize, and other produce to fund her daughter’s admission to Sunyani SHS. “My daughter has really made me proud and I cannot afford to disappoint her,” she said.

Placement Figures

This year, out of 603,328 candidates who sat the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), 590,309 qualified for placement. Of that number, 483,800 students—representing 82 percent—were successfully placed into senior high schools, senior high technical schools, and technical and vocational institutions.