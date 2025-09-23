Why Rawlings Regretted a Mahama Presidency

He may be either too mnemonically impoverished and totally bankrupt or Mr. Double-December-Head is simply much too daft to critically appreciate the fact that of all the charges maliciously concocted against the recently ousted Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, including undue judicial influence-peddling and arbitrary and capricious rulings, Petitioner Daniel Ofori’s accusation of gross financial misappropriation against the dismissed Chief Justice, to hear the Respondent’s Lead Counsel, Nii Ayikoi-Otoo, publicly express his informed and professionally authoritative opinion and interpretation, was the weakest.

And yet, predictably, we have Mr. Franklin “Fiafitor” Cudjoe - aka Mr. Double-December-Head - quixotically claiming that in another country, the politically vindictively ousted Head of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment would be facing a long prison term with hard labor (See “Ex-Chief Justice Torkornoo would have faced jail abroad — Franklin Cudjoe” Modernghana.com 9/6/25). Now, what the so-called Founder-President of the veritable travesty that is the Accra-based IMANI-Africa Policy Institute is claiming has at least two sharply contrasting implications.

The first of these is Mr. Cudjoe’s blatant and downright chuckleheaded admission that, on the whole, the general administration of judicial justice in the country is grossly incompatible with what routinely prevails in other constitutional democracies outside of Ghana and perhaps even the African Continent as a whole. If so, then it begins to make perfect sense that in the globally infamous foolproof Matter of Government Official Number One and the €5 million European Airbus SE Payola Mega-Heist, the Akufo-Addo-appointed then Independent Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin ABK Amidu, would be compelled to make a solemn undertaking that the forensically unimpeachable evidence of treasonable corruption established against the then former Vice-President John Dramani Mahama would not be used to invoke the Almighty Death Penalty against the man, the globally acclaimed founding-father of whose own political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings virulently, incessantly and perennially described as the most thoroughgoing corrupt politician and leader in Ghana’s entire postcolonial history.

But then, the most relevant and critical question to probe here is precisely why then-Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu would be asked to categorically promise not to invoke the Death Penalty against Government Official Number One and some of his relatives and their associates and cronies by the Clerks of at least Three Democratically Advanced Countries, namely, the Serious Fraud Courts of The United Kingdom of Great Britain, France and the United States of America.

You see, Dear Reader, Ghanaians, at least a remarkable percentage of them, are damn too intelligent to have the judicial travesty that pertains hereabouts dangerously and pathetically lost on them. Of course, there is an endless litany of wanton and gross financial misappropriation committed by the twice, nonconsecutively “elected” President John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama that makes whatever findings of financial misappropriation may have been forensically credibly established against Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo far pale in significance compared to the oceanic magnitude of high crimes and misdemeanors concretely established against Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja.

But even setting aside the legion preceding instances of gross financial misconduct in juxtaposition, respectively, against the unconstitutionally ousted Chief Justice and the man who snatched and destroyed ballot boxes in order to criminally and treasonously get himself “elected” President of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, what needs to be emphasized here is the fact that there is absolutely no damning evidence pointing to the fact of Mrs. Sackey-Torkornoo’s having feloniously breached any established laws and/or regulations regarding travel imprests available to Apex and Superior Court Judges.

As well, and shall in due course arrive at the same; and it regards the fact that President Mahama would so hurriedly arrive at the glaringly dubious conclusion of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo deserving of a judicially preemptive summary dismissal, far in advance of the critical examination of the other two of the grand total of the three petitions brought against her, the collective basis upon which the entire process of having the implacably Mahama-hated Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo’s legitimately removed from the Apex Court. This is the sort of judicial travesty that the West African Court of Human Rights ought to be studiously focused upon.

It also makes perfect sense that the Association of the Law Society of England and Wales, in concert with The Commonwealth Association of Lawyers, the largest professional association of lawyers in the English-Speaking World, had earlier on expressly demanded that the Mahama regime promptly lay its bloody hands off the Head of Ghana’s Apex Court, in addition to promptly and immediately restoring Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo to the position to which she had been duly and meritoriously appointed by former President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and overwhelmingly approved as such by Ghana’s august National Assembly or Parliament.

You see, the fact that President Mahama had been globally caught redhanded in realtime, via television, social media and radio news reports shamelessly snatching ballot boxes and lunatically and criminally destroying the same as his so surefire means of succeeding or acceding to the Presidency, ought to have given Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja a measured sense of humility and even a remarkable modicum of shame and decency in his legally untenable and downright primitive and morally unenlightened process of removing an intellectually superior and more puissant and professionally far more accomplished and competent jurist than could be said of Mr. Mahama vis-a-vis the august Presidency of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, ought to give Ghanaians some pause and cause to deeply worry about the future wellbeing of the country.

It is clearly and unarguably undeniable that Mr. Mahama is the least qualified politician in Ghana to have acceded or succeeded to the Presidency. Which is why all levelheaded and civically responsible Ghanaian citizens ought to be worried that we have such a self-inflated intellectually and morally bankrupt, kleptocratic and mediocre career politician as President and Head-of-State and Government of one of the most important countries on the African Continent, and definitely one of the most significant players in the global political arena.

And by the way, we also forgot to add that at least during the last dozen years of his life, President Rawlings bitterly, publicly and disconsolately lamented the gruesome fact that he had been forced to summarily execute far better junta leaders who were not even nearly half as corrupt as the Moscow-trained communications propagandist. It is also quite obvious that in so cavalierly and scandalously presuming to blasphemously and heretically crucify and character-assassinate Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, the “Stomach-Driven” Mr. Franklin “Double-December-Head” Cudjoe “Atitsogbe” had conveniently failed to take the opinion of the man who mentored the globally infamous “Shit-Bomber” into account and consideration. A Think-Tanker who, in the witty words of Kenya’s Prof. P L O Lumumba, is a “Tanker” all right but absolutely not the least bit of a “Thinker.”

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]