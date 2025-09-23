Let's make the rule of law work. Ghana, to a degree is becoming lawless

Is there any law in Ghana which says if or when a person defied a curfew order, the punishment is beaten to pulp, to look like the elephant man. I need to know and so do you...

And are there local, ethnic, tribal laws that usurps those contained in the national constitution. If there is, let us know

I hear that the young man who foolishly defied a traditional authority-imposed curfew recently in the Asante Kingdom. He went out boldly on the town, in the manhyia neighbourhood apparently and started shooting his mouth out, about how fearless he was. I hear some crooks, some equally dirty vagabonds and outlaws took the law into their rotten hands, chased and traced that curfew breaker and beat him to human pulp. The rumour is that he has since died(correct me if I'm wrong).

Fellow Ghanaians, this is worrying. I know we all have to respect and accept demands of culture and tradition if for nothing at all, it has their rich historical and contemporal symbolisms. There are several local orders which prohibits fishing, farming, hunting, ban on noise making ie drumming and dancing at certain times of the year. These cultural, traditional norms prevail in all corners of the country. Sometimes such traditional or local authority orders presents some degree of inconvenience or discomforts but obey and adhere to such directives, we are obliged to. These are rich ethnic traditions that we all have to comply with, respectfully.

But humans as we are, there are those among us who for one reason or another, would sometimes want to stubbornly and foolishly defy authority of any kind. As humans, and with all things considered, the question is, what is the punishment for defying a curfew order. And who decides the guilty verdict. Fellow Ghanaians, for a society that is supposed to have embraced a liberal democratic governance, what law support such impunity by which a group of people can pronounce their verdict on alleged or suspected wrongdoers.

In simple terms, what law says that when or if one defied curfew orders, the punishment is lynching to complete disfigurement. In all this if we were a proper and civilised, law-respecting, law-abiding citizens, a strong rule of law processes will swing into gear immediately or by next day for serious investigations aimed at bringing to book the perpetrators of such despicable and primitive crime of lynching a fellow human being to unrecognisable creature, just for breaking a tribal authority-imposed curfew. Then again in who's name or by which authority did those outlaws engage in those heinous deeds.

In kukruantumi too, there's a video circulating on which youth are seen running amok because apparently one of the locals who was arrested by the local police had also been beaten to death by the law enforcement officers in their custody, allegedly.

Under a normal circumstance, I would expect this to be big headline prints in various newspapers and the main topics for discussion on TV and on radio programmes . I would've expected the interior minister, the regional minister and the regional police command to swing into action.

State law enforcers should have acted to get those who have taken the law into private hands and may have caused the death to a fellow citizen. The perpetrators should have been made to face the law. If this was done, it will gradually help change and shape behaviours. In time, the culture of impunity will subside. But our painful and frustrating reality is that no official response to these barbaric behaviours will come from any state authority, be it from the ministry or from the police department. It is likely that we will giggle and laugh at this too and move on. Honestly this kind of democracy were individuals and institutions would wait for the president to give directives before carrying out their legally mandated obligations is not a good one. It has to change.