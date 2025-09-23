Rising contraceptive use, sexual performance enhancers among Kumasi youth

Pharmacies in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, are experiencing a surge in demand for emergency contraceptives, infection treatments, and sexual performance enhancers, especially among the youth.

Major outlets such as Osons Chemist and Gilant Chemist at Kejetia, Asempa Pharmacy at Adum PZ, and Tagvee Pharmacy near Manhyia Hospital report these drugs as top sellers.

Emergency pills, antibiotics for infections, and performance boosters like ‘Redson’ are being frequently requested, often with little regard for the potential side effects.

A Pharmacist, in an interview on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, revealed that while some purchases are for legitimate health needs, a worrying number of young men and women buy these drugs without prescriptions or proper knowledge.

A pharmacist at Osons Chemist in an interview with Otec News’ reporter noted that some young men take multiple tablets thinking it will enhance their sexual stamina, unknowingly putting their health at risk.

“They don’t ask questions. Overuse can lead to hormonal imbalances, kidney problems, and drug resistance,” he warned.

“I am urging the youth to seek professional medical advice before using such drugs,” the pharmacist added.

He called for stronger public education on sexual health and responsible drug use to prevent long-term health complications.