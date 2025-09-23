ModernGhana logo
Ashtown murder: Suspect, father arrested at Railway Market hideout

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A 21-year-old man, identified as Baker, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his friend, Kwadwo Bright, during a fight over a plastic chair at Ashtown in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Baker was apprehended at his hideout in the Kumasi Railway Market on Saturday, September 20, 2025, along with his father, who allegedly hid him in his store to prevent his arrest.

Witnesses claim that the father had been sending large amounts of food to the store, raising suspicions about the son's presence.

"Off late we saw some unusual movements, the father has also been sending lots of food into his shop raising suspicion," a trader said. "We honestly had no idea the boy was hiding in the store until police officers stormed the area to effect the arrest."

Both Baker and his father are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

The police discovered that the father had been hiding his son in a store at the Railway extension of the Kumasi Central Market.

The incident has sparked concern in the community, and the police are working to ensure justice is served.

Ashtown murder: Suspect, father arrested at Railway Market hideout

