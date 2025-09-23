ModernGhana logo
WAANSA commends Ministry of the Interior for commitment to pass Small Arms Bill

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

The West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana) has commended the Ministry of the Interior and the government for the demonstrated commitment towards the passage of the National Small Arms Bill.

“WAANSA Ghana noted that the Minister of the Interior and his Deputy have openly and on several public platforms made a commitment towards the passage of the Bill; for this, we as a network commend the government.

“WAANSA Ghana renewed its pledge to support the Minister and the government, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM), and development partners for a swift passage of the bill,” Mr Francis Ameyibor, WAANSA Ghana/UNDP SALIENT Fund Project Coordinator, stated.

Mr Ameyibor made the commendation at the High-Level Consultative Meeting held at Ada Foah, organised by WAANSA-Ghana in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund Project in Ada.

It brought together government officials, security agencies, civil society organisations, and international partners to review gaps in Ghana’s arms governance systems.

The meeting aimed to deepen understanding of the proposed National Small Arms Bill, enhance collaboration among stakeholders, and build advocacy momentum to push for its passage.

Mr Ameyibor also commended the acting Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Ms Doreen Annan, for her unwavering support and valuable inputs in shaping the bill.

WAANSA Ghana also commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for their commitment to support the efforts towards the passage of the draft Bill and the approval of the Arms Trade Treaty Implementation Memoranda.

It is noted that Ghana is the third African country to benefit from the first phase of the SALIENT Trust Fund, being spearheaded by the UNODA, UNDP and UNODC.

The project aims to address armed violence and proliferation of illicit SALW trafficking, emphasising a comprehensive approach to sustainable security and development.

During the meeting, participants explored Ghana’s international obligations, the legislative and cabinet approval processes, and ways to integrate technology into arms control, including digital tracking systems and databases.

The sessions also highlighted successful advocacy strategies to mobilise public and institutional support for the arms bill.

The consultative meeting forms part of the broader SALIENT Project, which seeks to integrate arms control into national development plans while promoting peace and security across the West Africa sub-region.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that sustained advocacy, strong political will, and collective action would ensure the swift passage of the National Small Arms Bill, positioning Ghana as a regional leader in arms governance and conflict prevention.

The High-Level Consultative Meeting was on the theme “Building a Robust Arms Regulatory Framework”.

Stakeholders who participated in the meeting include the Ministry of the Interior, representatives from the attorney general’s office, the Narcotics Control Board, the Ghana Boundary Commission, the Ghana Law Reform Commission, policy makers, parliamentarians, the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM) and representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs).

Other stakeholders include the International Action Network on Small Arms (IANSA) and United Nations agencies in Ghana – UNDP, UNREC, UNRCO, and UNODC.

