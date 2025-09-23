NPA Boss deepens partnership with security agencies to combat fuel smuggling

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.), has paid a working visit to the Western Naval Command and some fuel smuggling hotspots in the Western Region.

The visit forms part of steps to strengthen partnerships in the fight against fuel smuggling along Ghana’s coastline.

Mr. Tameklo toured key operational points, inspected enforcement activities, and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to protecting Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector.

He applauded the dedication of security officers and assured them of NPA’s continuous support to ensuring a safe and transparent petroleum market.

In a related development, Mr. Tameklo met with members of the Western Regional Tanker Drivers Union to to address concerns relating to the zonalisation policy and to strengthen collaboration within the petroleum transport sector.

During the meeting, the Union presented its challenges with the current zonalisation policy, highlighting its impact on their operations. The drivers also raised issues regarding salary structures and welfare conditions.

In response, the NPA Chief Executive assured members of the Tanker Driver Union that their concerns are being addressed.

He further revealed that the Authority is developing a comprehensive framework to improve the remuneration of tanker drivers and ensure fair and sustainable compensation across the sector.

Mr. Tameklo emphasized NPA’s commitment to engaging all stakeholders to maintain a safe, efficient, and equitable petroleum downstream industry.

Source: NPA