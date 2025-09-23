Kumasi traders record revenue boost during Asantehemaa’s burial rites

Traders within the Kumasi metropolis have expressed delight over the sharp increase in market activities during the burial rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom III.

The burial rites performed between Monday, September 15, 2025 and Thursday, September 19, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi in the Ashanti region drew huge crowds from across Ghana.

The cultural significance of the funeral attracted mourners and observers from across Ghana and beyond, resulting in a major boost for markets, transport operators, food vendors, and hospitality businesses.

Traders say the increased movement translated into heavy patronage and unprecedented sales.

Speaking to Otec News’ reporter Dickson Mensah, some market women revealed that the week-long rites significantly improved their earnings, with many of them selling out their goods daily.

They added that such economic activities should be sustained beyond festive occasions so that they can continue to support their families and loved ones through their trade.

The traders called on local authorities and stakeholders to explore ways of sustaining such economic activity beyond major cultural events.