ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi: Suame traders, drivers frustrated over delayed interchange project

By Amankwah Esther II Contributor
Social News Kumasi: Suame traders, drivers frustrated over delayed interchange project
TUE, 23 SEP 2025

Traders and drivers in the Suame Municipality in the Ashanti region are raising concerns about the prolonged construction of the Suame Interchange, saying it is taking a toll on their livelihoods and daily activities.

Some traders say the delay has slowed business, especially anytime it rains.

“Flooding and muddy surroundings discourage customers from coming to the market,” a tomatoes seller told Otec News’ reporter on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

“The economy is already hard, and this project has made things worse. When it rains, people don’t come to buy because of the dirt and flooding. Sometimes we don’t even have a place to sit or sell,” one trader complained.

Drivers also shared their frustrations, pointing to the heavy traffic the incomplete project has created. They say the congestion wastes time and even lead to accidents.

“If you’re in a hurry, you’ll still spend a long time stuck at Suame Interchange. It’s very frustrating,” a driver said.

Both traders and drivers appealed to the government to speed up work on the interchange so that life and business in the area can return to normal.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

AFP - - Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger jointly announce their withdrawal from the ICC

2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo 'If your ward doesn’t get the preferred school, get an extra teacher' – Linda Oc...

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong NPP race: It was respectful exchange with vetting committee and I left no doubt ...

3 hours ago

President Mahama nominates Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice after dismissing Torkornoo President Mahama nominates Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice after dis...

3 hours ago

Outcome of DStv price review committee’s work to be presented by September 29 — NCA Outcome of DStv price review committee’s work to be presented by September 29 — ...

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist Daniel Adomako, popularly known on social media as Sir Obama Pokuase I’ve been a victim of NDC’s intimidation but I won’t be silenced — Sir Obama Pok...

3 hours ago

Lead Economic Analyst for the New Force, Hubert Baidoo Issuing fewer licenses does not equate to better galamsey fight — Gov’t told

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Bernard Okoe Boye Police will lose relevance if they keep succumbing to NDC’s dictatorship — Okoe ...

3 hours ago

Former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, Bernard Okoe Boye Ghanaians voted for NDC to make lives better, not to persecute opponents — Okoe ...

6 hours ago

Ghanas President John Mahama struck a deal with the United States to accept deportees, prompting fury among opposition groups. By Issouf SANOGO (AFP) Ghana deports at least six west Africans expelled by US to Togo

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line