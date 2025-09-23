Kumasi: Suame traders, drivers frustrated over delayed interchange project

Traders and drivers in the Suame Municipality in the Ashanti region are raising concerns about the prolonged construction of the Suame Interchange, saying it is taking a toll on their livelihoods and daily activities.

Some traders say the delay has slowed business, especially anytime it rains.

“Flooding and muddy surroundings discourage customers from coming to the market,” a tomatoes seller told Otec News’ reporter on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

“The economy is already hard, and this project has made things worse. When it rains, people don’t come to buy because of the dirt and flooding. Sometimes we don’t even have a place to sit or sell,” one trader complained.

Drivers also shared their frustrations, pointing to the heavy traffic the incomplete project has created. They say the congestion wastes time and even lead to accidents.

“If you’re in a hurry, you’ll still spend a long time stuck at Suame Interchange. It’s very frustrating,” a driver said.

Both traders and drivers appealed to the government to speed up work on the interchange so that life and business in the area can return to normal.