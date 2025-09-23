NPP race: It was respectful exchange with vetting committee and I left no doubt about my readiness to become president — Ken Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has expressed renewed confidence in his bid to lead the party after successfully completing the presidential vetting process on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the former Assin Central MP said the exercise left him “energized and more confident than ever,” describing the interaction with the vetting committee as “a really good and honest conversation.”

Mr. Agyapong noted that the committee posed “tough but fair questions” about his vision for Ghana and the NPP, adding that he was grateful for the opportunity to respond directly.

He revealed that his presentation centered on practical solutions to Ghana’s economic challenges, including a plan to adapt lessons from Asia’s development model to create jobs and drive prosperity.

“We discussed real solutions, including my plan to apply lessons from the Asian development model to create jobs and prosperity. It was a respectful exchange and I left no doubt about my readiness to lead,” he stated.

The outspoken politician, who is among five aspirants vying for the NPP flagbearership, thanked his supporters for their prayers and encouragement, assuring them that the vetting was “just one more step in our journey together.”

The NPP presidential primaries are scheduled for January 31, 2026, with a possible run-off on February 14 if no candidate secures a clear majority. Mr. Agyapong will face stiff competition from former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong.

Party leadership has called for a clean campaign, urging aspirants and their supporters to focus on ideas and solutions rather than personal attacks.