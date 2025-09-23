NPP Massachusetts Chairman urges unity ahead of 2026 presidential primaries

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA, Massachusetts Chapter, Mr. Louis Amoako-Mensah, has appealed to delegates and supporters to place unity above personal interest as the party prepares for its presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

He cautioned that disunity and internal conflicts would weaken the party’s chances in the 2028 general elections, stressing that early primaries were a strategic move to give the NPP enough time to heal, reorganize, and rally behind one flagbearer.

“Disaffection and disunity contributed to our overwhelming downfall in the 2024 elections. These early primaries will allow us to unite well ahead of 2028, giving us enough time to heal and come together in the common interest of the NPP,” he said in an interview with journalist Alexander Anyankwaa.

Mr. Amoako-Mensah noted that the race has already attracted five contenders—former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former MP Kennedy Agyapong, former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum—describing them all as “brainy, competent, and marketable leaders.”

“They are brainy, competent, and marketable leaders who can win the confidence of Ghanaians. But only one person can emerge, and that choice lies with the delegates. I appeal to them to put unity and Ghana’s interest first,” he said.

He urged delegates to shun smear campaigns, tribalism, and religious labeling, warning that such divisive tactics would only harm the party. Instead, he encouraged them to focus on the candidates’ competence, vision, and solutions to challenges such as galamsey, inflation, and economic instability.

“I also urge NPP delegates to truly closely examine the messages from all the five candidates and elect nothing but the best person who can help the party and will be loved by all Ghanaians to help us wrestle power back in 2028,” he said.

Mr. Amoako-Mensah emphasized that the decision should go beyond partisan considerations. “Delegates should also check and consider the interests of Ghanaians and not just their NPP interest; I mean the one that Ghanaians will also support and endorse,” he added.

He further called for sober reflection on key national issues. “Let’s take for example this galamsey menace which is now a hard canker to fight. Who among these candidates can help us tackle this challenge once and for all? As I speak to you, look at inflation and the economy of Ghana. Who among these five candidates may have the best solutions to economic growth and advancement? These are major assessments NPP delegates should thoroughly consider because Ghanaians are looking for the best candidate with the best action plans that can help them develop our country,” he stressed.

The NPP Massachusetts Chairman reaffirmed that leaders in the Diaspora will remain neutral, leaving the decision entirely in the hands of the delegates. However, he urged that whichever candidate emerges must be capable of regaining the trust of Ghanaians.

He concluded with a firm call for peace and focus. “Let’s play it safe and peaceful. Let’s avoid petty distractions. Delegates must consider not just the NPP’s interest, but the candidate who will win the hearts of Ghanaians. That is the only way the NPP can come back to power in 2028.”