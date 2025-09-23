ModernGhana logo
Tue, 23 Sep 2025 Tragedy

GNFS rescues trapped victims in accident on Accra-Cape Coast highway

A team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was dispatched to a fatal accident in front of the NDC Regional Office along the Accra–Cape Coast Highway at about 5:30 a.m. today.

The crash involved a stationary Man Diesel truck, registration number WR 1546-V, and a Mercedes Sprinter minibus, registration number CR 623-25, which was heading towards Cape Coast.

Upon arrival, the rescue team extricated three people trapped in the wreckage. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eighteen others, who sustained various degrees of injury, were assisted by GNFS personnel and the National Ambulance Service before being transported to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the truck had been left on the road after developing a mechanical fault. The Sprinter, reportedly overtaking another vehicle, rammed into the parked truck.

In total, 20 people were affected, with one woman confirmed dead.

The National Ambulance Service, the National Road Safety Authority, and the Ghana Police Service worked alongside the GNFS to manage the situation.

