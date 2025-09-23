ModernGhana logo
Outcome of DStv price review committee’s work to be presented by September 29 — NCA

TUE, 23 SEP 2025

The National Communications Authority (NCA) says the report of the committee set up to review DStv pricing in Ghana will be ready by September 29.

According to the regulator, the committee requested a one-week extension from the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George.

“Whilst the committee has made significant progress, it has requested an extension of one week to complete its work, which extension has been granted by the Honourable Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation.

“Consequently, the outcome of the committee’s work is expected to be presented by 29th September, 2025,” the NCA said in a statement issued on September 23.

The stakeholder committee, which began work on September 8, was established to evaluate DStv pricing in Ghana and to develop structured, commercially viable measures to address the minister’s concerns over subscription rates.

It is also tasked with creating a roadmap to curb cross-border piracy of DStv decoders and services from Nigeria to Ghana.

The review follows the minister’s recent standoff with the South African pay-TV company over the need to reduce subscription fees in line with the cedi’s appreciation and pricing trends in other African countries.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

