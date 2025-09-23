Don’t let fear kill your dream – Rev. Dr. Gideon Titi-Ofei urges young leaders

Bishop. Dr. Gideon Titi-Ofei, Chancellor of Gold Coast University, delivered an inspiring keynote address at the Executives Under 40 Conclave held at the university’s conference room in Accra, urging young leaders not to let fear stand in the way of their dreams.

Addressing hundreds of young entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders, Bishop. Dr. Titi-Ofei challenged the fear-driven mindset that often prevents people from reaching their full potential. “Don’t allow fear to stand in the way of your dreams,” he declared. “Fear has never built anything. Fear has never launched a business. Fear has never created a future. Only bold dreams do that.”

Drawing from his own life, he recounted how he overcame financial hardship and academic limitations. After leaving secondary school in Form Four, he studied privately and pursued higher education, eventually rising to become the head of one of Ghana’s fastest-growing private universities.

At one point in his journey, a professor advised him against starting a business, warning that no one would hire him again if he failed. But according to Dr. Titi-Ofei, he had already heard a different voice. “God said to me, ‘My breath in you contains everything you need to succeed.’ That truth changed everything. I realised that fear only has the power we give it.”

With that conviction, he went on to establish his first school with very limited tools: a basic statistical software, a printer, and a loan of GH¢500.00. Within three years, he had paid off the debt with interest, made a profit, and reinvested to expand his ventures.

He also emphasised that leadership should not focus solely on performance. “I do not manage performance. I manage potential,” he said. “Performance is who you are today. Potential is who you can become tomorrow.”

Sharing examples from Gold Coast University, the Chancellor revealed how staff members who initially joined without degrees or formal qualifications grew into senior roles because someone believed in their potential.

“Registrars, marketers, and directors did not come in as stars. But they were willing, and that was enough,” he stated.

Dr. Titi-Ofei urged both institutions and individuals to cultivate a mindset that values vision over credentials. “Anyone can recognise a polished star. But can you identify the light in someone who’s still struggling?”

He left the young leaders with a powerful reminder: “Many are called, but few act because of fear. Move forward even when you are afraid.”